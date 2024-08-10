Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Check all the results from Tuesday, Day 14 (August 9) of the Paris Olympics here

Spain celebrate after scoring against France in Olympic final
Spain celebrate after scoring against France in Olympic final Photo: AP
info_icon

Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games saw sensational sporting action including Spain capping off a spectacular summer following up the European Championship with a gold medal. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results|Full Coverage)

Check all the results from Tuesday, Day 14 (August 9) of the Paris Olympics here

TRACK AND FIELD

Men's 400m Hurdles

Gold: Rai Benjamin, United States

Silver: Karsten Warholm, Norway

Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Gold: Jordan Diaz, Spain

Silver: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal

Bronze: Andy Diaz Hernandez, Italy

MEN’S 4X100M RELAY

Gold: Canada

Silver: South Africa

Bronze: Britain

WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: Britain

Bronze: German

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Gold: Brazil

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Switzerland

WOMEN’S SHOT PUT

Gold: Yemisi Ogunleye, Germany

Silver: Maddison-Lee Wesche, New Zealand

Bronze: Song Jiayuan, China

WOMEN’S 10,000M

Gold: Beatrice Chebet, Kenya

Silver: Nadia Battocletti, Italy

Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

WOMEN’S 400M

Gold: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic

Silver: Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain

Bronze: Natalia Kaczmarek, Poland

WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: Britain

Bronze: Germany

CANOE SPRINT

Men's Kayak Double 500m

Gold: Germany (Max Lemke and Jacob Schopf)

Silver: Hungary (Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka)

Bronze: Australia (Tom Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen)

MEN’S CANOE SINGLE 1000M

Gold: Martin Fuksa, Czech Republic

Silver: Isaquias Queiroz, Brazil

Bronze: Serghei Tarnovschi, Moldova

WOMEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500M

Gold: New Zealand (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin)

Silver: Hungary (Tamara Csipes and Dora Alida Gazso)

Bronze: Germany (Jule Marie Hake and Paulina Paszek) and Hungary (Sara Fojt and Noemi Pupp)

WOMEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500M

Gold: China (Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao)

Silver: Ukraine (Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok)

Bronze: Canada (Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent)

CYCLING TRACK

Men's Sprint

Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands

Silver: Matthew Richardson, Australia

Bronze: Jack Carlin, Britain

WOMEN’S MADISON

Gold: Italy (Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini)

Silver: Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans)

Bronze: Netherlands (Lisa van Belle and Maike van der Duin)

DIVING

WOMEN’S 3M SPRINGBOARD

Gold: Chen Yiwen, China

Silver: Maddison Keeney, Australia

Bronze: Chang Yani, China

MARATHON SWIMMING

Men's 10km

Gold: Kristof Rasovsky, Hungary

Silver: Oliver Klemet, Germany

Bronze: David Betlehem, Hungary

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

Individual All-round

Gold: Darja Varfolomeev, Germany

Silver: Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgaria

Bronze: Sofia Raffaeli, Italy

SAILING

Men's Kite

Gold: Valentin Bontus, Austria

Silver: Toni Vodisek, Slovenia

Bronze: Max Maeder, Singapore

SPORT CLIMBING

Men's Boulder And Lead

Gold: Toby Roberts, Britain

Silver: Sorato Anraku, Japan

Bronze: Jacob Schubert, Austria

Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

United States lead the charts with a total of 111 medals, while China are second with 83. Both the nations have won 33 gold medals each.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  2. Opposition Likely To Bring Notice To Remove Jadgeep Dhankhar As Vice President: Report
  3. 'No Provision For Creamy Layer': Cabinet To Follow Ambedkar's Draft Of Constitution For SC, ST Reservation
  4. Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk
  5. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  2. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  3. Iran Latest: Order By Supreme Leader To ‘Harshly Punish’ Israel Will Be Implemented, Says IRGC
  4. Iran Is Accelerating Cyber Activity That Appears Meant To Influence The US Election: Microsoft
  5. Plane Crashes In Brazil’s Sao Paulo State, Killing All 61 Aboard
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign