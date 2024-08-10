Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games saw sensational sporting action including Spain capping off a spectacular summer following up the European Championship with a gold medal. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results|Full Coverage)
TRACK AND FIELD
Men's 400m Hurdles
Gold: Rai Benjamin, United States
Silver: Karsten Warholm, Norway
Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil
MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP
Gold: Jordan Diaz, Spain
Silver: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal
Bronze: Andy Diaz Hernandez, Italy
MEN’S 4X100M RELAY
Gold: Canada
Silver: South Africa
Bronze: Britain
WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Britain
Bronze: German
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Gold: Brazil
Silver: Canada
Bronze: Switzerland
WOMEN’S SHOT PUT
Gold: Yemisi Ogunleye, Germany
Silver: Maddison-Lee Wesche, New Zealand
Bronze: Song Jiayuan, China
WOMEN’S 10,000M
Gold: Beatrice Chebet, Kenya
Silver: Nadia Battocletti, Italy
Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
WOMEN’S 400M
Gold: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic
Silver: Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain
Bronze: Natalia Kaczmarek, Poland
WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Britain
Bronze: Germany
CANOE SPRINT
Men's Kayak Double 500m
Gold: Germany (Max Lemke and Jacob Schopf)
Silver: Hungary (Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka)
Bronze: Australia (Tom Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen)
MEN’S CANOE SINGLE 1000M
Gold: Martin Fuksa, Czech Republic
Silver: Isaquias Queiroz, Brazil
Bronze: Serghei Tarnovschi, Moldova
WOMEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500M
Gold: New Zealand (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin)
Silver: Hungary (Tamara Csipes and Dora Alida Gazso)
Bronze: Germany (Jule Marie Hake and Paulina Paszek) and Hungary (Sara Fojt and Noemi Pupp)
WOMEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500M
Gold: China (Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao)
Silver: Ukraine (Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok)
Bronze: Canada (Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent)
CYCLING TRACK
Men's Sprint
Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands
Silver: Matthew Richardson, Australia
Bronze: Jack Carlin, Britain
WOMEN’S MADISON
Gold: Italy (Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini)
Silver: Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans)
Bronze: Netherlands (Lisa van Belle and Maike van der Duin)
DIVING
WOMEN’S 3M SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chen Yiwen, China
Silver: Maddison Keeney, Australia
Bronze: Chang Yani, China
MARATHON SWIMMING
Men's 10km
Gold: Kristof Rasovsky, Hungary
Silver: Oliver Klemet, Germany
Bronze: David Betlehem, Hungary
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
Individual All-round
Gold: Darja Varfolomeev, Germany
Silver: Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgaria
Bronze: Sofia Raffaeli, Italy
SAILING
Men's Kite
Gold: Valentin Bontus, Austria
Silver: Toni Vodisek, Slovenia
Bronze: Max Maeder, Singapore
SPORT CLIMBING
Men's Boulder And Lead
Gold: Toby Roberts, Britain
Silver: Sorato Anraku, Japan
Bronze: Jacob Schubert, Austria
United States lead the charts with a total of 111 medals, while China are second with 83. Both the nations have won 33 gold medals each.