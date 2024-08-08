Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 12: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

It was a forgettable day for India as veteran weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg category and missed bronze by just one kg of weight. Indian women's table tennis team also lost to Germany in the quarterfinals. Avinash Sable finished 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final

Matt Wearn, of Australia, poses for a portrait before the mens dinghy. AP Photo
Matt Wearn, of Australia, poses for a portrait before men's dinghy practice at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Day 12 of the Paris Olympics 2024 saw a lot of exciting thrillers and drama. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for being 100g overweight in her 50kg freestyle category before playing the gold medal bout on Wednesday. (Medal Tally | Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States won the gold medal by beating Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the gold medal bout. Japan's Yui Susaki and China's Feng Ziqi shared the bronze medal.

It was a forgettable day for India as veteran weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg category and missed bronze by just one kg. Indian women's table tennis team also lost to Germany in the quarterfinals. Avinash Sable finished 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.

On the contrary, it was a dream day for Australia as Nina Kennedy, Keegan Palmer, Matt Wearn and the men's cycling team won gold on their best-ever day in an Olympic games.

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France. - PTI Photo
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement Day After Disqualification

Check all the results from Wednesday, Day 12 (August 7) of the Paris Olympics here

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Team

GOLD: China

Silver: United States

Bronze: Spain

BOXING

Men's 63.5kg

Gold: Erislandy Alvarez Borges, Cuba

Silver: Sofiane Oumiha, France

Men's 80kg

Gold: Oleksandr Khyzhniak, Ukraine

Silver: Nurbek Oralbay, Kazakhstan

CLIMBING

Women's Speed

Gold: Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland

Silver: Deng Lijuan, China

Bronze: Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland

CYCLING

Track

Men's Team Pursuit

Gold: Australia (Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy, Kelland O’Brien, Sam Welsford)

Silver: Britain (Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Oliver Wood)

Bronze: Italy (Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan)

Women's Team Pursuit

Gold: United States (Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams)

Silver: New Zealand (Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields, Ally Wollaston)

Bronze: Britain (Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts)

India's Avinash Sable in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5). - Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Avinash Sable Highlights 3000m Steeplechase Final Paris Olympics: Indian Racer Finishes 11th; Soufiane El Bakkali Defends Gold

SAILING

Men's Dinghy

Gold: Matt Wearn, Australia

Silver: Pavlos Kontides, Cyprus

Bronze: Stefano Peschiera, Peru

Women's Dinghy

Gold: Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands

Silver: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark

Bronze: Line Flem Hoest, Norway

SKATEBOARDING

Men's Park

Gold: Keegan Palmer, Australia

Silver: Tom Schaar, United States

Bronze: Augusto Akio, Brazil

TAEKWONDO

Men's 58kg

Gold: Park Tae-joon, South Korea

Silver: Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Cyrian Ravet, France, and Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia

Women's 49kg

Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand

Silver: Guo Qing, China

Bronze: Lena Stojkovic, Croatia, and Mobina Nematzadeh, Iran

TRACK AND FIELD

Men's 400m

Gold: Quincy Hall, United States.

Silver: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Britain

Bronze: Muzala Samukonga, Zambia

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Gold: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco

Silver: Kenneth Rooks, United States

Bronze: Abraham Kibiwot, Kenya

Men's Discus Throw

Gold: Roje Stona, Jamaica

Silver: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania

Bronze: Matthew Denny, Australia

Women's Pole Vault

Gold: Nina Kennedy, Australia

Silver: Katie Moon, United States

Bronze: Alysha Newman, Canada

Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay

Gold: Spain

Silver: Ecuador

Bronze: Australia

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men's 61kg

Gold: Li Fabin, China

Silver: Theerapong Silachai, Thailand

Bronze: Hampton Morris, United States

Women's 49kg

Gold: Hou Zhihui, China

Silver: Mihaela Valentina Cambei, Romania

Bronze: Surodchana Khambao, Thailand

WRESTLING

Men's Greco-Roman 77kg

Gold: Nao Kusaka, Japan

Silver: Demeu Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan

Bronze: Malkhas Amoyan, Armenia, and Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan

Men's Greco-Roman 97kg

Gold: Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran

Silver: Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia

Bronze: Gabriel Alejandro Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, and Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan

Women's Freestyle 50kg

Gold: Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, United States

Silver: Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Cuba

Bronze: Yui Susaki, Japan, and Feng Ziqi, China.

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally after Day 12 (7th August). Screengrab
Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally after Day 12 (7th August). Photo: Screengrab
United States are leading the medal table with 94 medals including 27 gold whereas China is second with 65 medals including 25 gold. Australia is third with 18 gold medals after the 12th day.

