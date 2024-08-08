Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 12: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

It was a forgettable day for India as veteran weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg category and missed bronze by just one kg of weight. Indian women's table tennis team also lost to Germany in the quarterfinals. Avinash Sable finished 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final