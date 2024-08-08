Paris Olympics Day 12: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Day 12 of the Paris Olympics 2024 saw a lot of exciting thrillers and drama. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for being 100g overweight in her 50kg freestyle category before playing the gold medal bout on Wednesday. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States won the gold medal by beating Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the gold medal bout. Japan's Yui Susaki and China's Feng Ziqi shared the bronze medal.
It was a forgettable day for India as veteran weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg category and missed bronze by just one kg. Indian women's table tennis team also lost to Germany in the quarterfinals. Avinash Sable finished 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.
On the contrary, it was a dream day for Australia as Nina Kennedy, Keegan Palmer, Matt Wearn and the men's cycling team won gold on their best-ever day in an Olympic games.
Check all the results from Wednesday, Day 12 (August 7) of the Paris Olympics here
ARTISTIC SWIMMING
Team
GOLD: China
Silver: United States
Bronze: Spain
BOXING
Men's 63.5kg
Gold: Erislandy Alvarez Borges, Cuba
Silver: Sofiane Oumiha, France
Men's 80kg
Gold: Oleksandr Khyzhniak, Ukraine
Silver: Nurbek Oralbay, Kazakhstan
CLIMBING
Women's Speed
Gold: Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland
Silver: Deng Lijuan, China
Bronze: Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland
CYCLING
Track
Men's Team Pursuit
Gold: Australia (Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy, Kelland O’Brien, Sam Welsford)
Silver: Britain (Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Oliver Wood)
Bronze: Italy (Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan)
Women's Team Pursuit
Gold: United States (Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams)
Silver: New Zealand (Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields, Ally Wollaston)
Bronze: Britain (Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts)
SAILING
Men's Dinghy
Gold: Matt Wearn, Australia
Silver: Pavlos Kontides, Cyprus
Bronze: Stefano Peschiera, Peru
Women's Dinghy
Gold: Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands
Silver: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark
Bronze: Line Flem Hoest, Norway
SKATEBOARDING
Men's Park
Gold: Keegan Palmer, Australia
Silver: Tom Schaar, United States
Bronze: Augusto Akio, Brazil
TAEKWONDO
Men's 58kg
Gold: Park Tae-joon, South Korea
Silver: Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Cyrian Ravet, France, and Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia
Women's 49kg
Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand
Silver: Guo Qing, China
Bronze: Lena Stojkovic, Croatia, and Mobina Nematzadeh, Iran
TRACK AND FIELD
Men's 400m
Gold: Quincy Hall, United States.
Silver: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Britain
Bronze: Muzala Samukonga, Zambia
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
Gold: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco
Silver: Kenneth Rooks, United States
Bronze: Abraham Kibiwot, Kenya
Men's Discus Throw
Gold: Roje Stona, Jamaica
Silver: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania
Bronze: Matthew Denny, Australia
Women's Pole Vault
Gold: Nina Kennedy, Australia
Silver: Katie Moon, United States
Bronze: Alysha Newman, Canada
Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay
Gold: Spain
Silver: Ecuador
Bronze: Australia
WEIGHTLIFTING
Men's 61kg
Gold: Li Fabin, China
Silver: Theerapong Silachai, Thailand
Bronze: Hampton Morris, United States
Women's 49kg
Gold: Hou Zhihui, China
Silver: Mihaela Valentina Cambei, Romania
Bronze: Surodchana Khambao, Thailand
WRESTLING
Men's Greco-Roman 77kg
Gold: Nao Kusaka, Japan
Silver: Demeu Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan
Bronze: Malkhas Amoyan, Armenia, and Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan
Men's Greco-Roman 97kg
Gold: Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran
Silver: Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia
Bronze: Gabriel Alejandro Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, and Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan
Women's Freestyle 50kg
Gold: Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, United States
Silver: Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Cuba
Bronze: Yui Susaki, Japan, and Feng Ziqi, China.
United States are leading the medal table with 94 medals including 27 gold whereas China is second with 65 medals including 25 gold. Australia is third with 18 gold medals after the 12th day.