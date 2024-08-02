Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 2

Let us take a look at schedule and India's medal chances for Friday, August 2

Tulika-Maan-Judo-Paris-Olympics
Indian Judoka Tulika Maan. Photo: X | SAI Media
Will India win any medal today? After the high of watching Swapnil Kusale add to India's medal tally, day six did not go as planned and some massive medal hopes faced early elimination. Only a medal can heal Indian fans' pain on Friday, August 2.  (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

From where will this medal come? There are a lot of medal events lined up for Friday, August 2 in Paris but Indians are not competing in many. So, chances are slim but anything can happen. Let us take a look at schedule and India's chances for Friday, August 2.

India's schedule for today (August 2)

India's medal chances on August 2

There are two medal events where Indians are in action on Friday, August 2. Tulika Maan will be making her Olympic debut in the 74kg category in Judo and she will have to win two matches to get into the semifinal. There is also repechage round in judo. So a medal can come from there as well if she qualifies.

Another medal hope would be the mixed archery team comprising of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara. They need to win three matches to confirm a medal.

So, two medal events, but chances do not look very bright.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of events at the Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

