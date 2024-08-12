Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Cities, Countries Discreetly Make Their Case To Host In Year 2036

The IOC has said it has a “double-digit” number of cities or countries in talks, maybe informal at this stage, about their interest in hosting a future Summer Games which can be later than 2036

South Paris Arena ahead of 2024 Olympic Games, AP photo
Journalists visit the South Paris Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: AP
info_icon

If historic river settings are the new must-have accessory for Olympic host cities, then Istanbul's mayor wants the IOC to know his city has one. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

If the key to getting the 2036 Summer Games is having hosted world championships in top-tier Olympic sports, then Qatar can point to its track record over the past decade.

If winning over the International Olympic Committee is about ambition, finance and relationship-building, then India's project backed by the Ambani family and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well placed.

Saudi Arabia is following a similar path and in Paris sealed an Esports Olympic Games hosting deal with the IOC for 12 years, beyond the next Summer Games that is available to be awarded.

If the 2036 Olympics must go to Asia — a logical option to follow Paris, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032 — then Indonesia will push its case as a fast-emerging economy of 280 million people.

In Paris, interested parties discreetly made their case for hosting the Olympics in a process run by the IOC that is now more discreet, less obviously a campaign and which critics say is too opaque. It can end with a winner far quicker than the old way of holding a multi-candidate vote seven years before the Games open. Brisbane outpaced Qatar to get the 2032 award 11 years in advance.

If just one thing is clear, the 2036 Olympics host will be known long before 2029 and strongly shaped by the high bar Paris has set.

“I mostly focus on what the IOC expects, what they dream of, what the world wants to see,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu told The Associated Press in an interview in Paris. “Personally, I'm not really interested to know what city is the competitor.”

The IOC has said it has a “double-digit” number of cities or countries in talks, maybe informal at this stage, about their interest in hosting a future Summer Games which can be later than 2036.

Still, those that hosted hospitality houses in Paris over the past two weeks were showing clear intent.

At the opening of India House on July 27, IOC member Nita Ambani said hosting an Olympics was “a dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians.”

The Ambani family, India's richest and owners of the Reliance Industries conglomerate, now has a global reputation for lavish hosting. Celebrations over several months for their son Anant's wedding in Mumbai drew world leaders, A-list performers and several IOC members who ultimately vote to confirm Games hosts.

Qatar did not have a public hospitality venue, though the ruling Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was in Paris for meetings of the IOC of which he has been a member since 2002, and the opening ceremony.

Istanbul House opened in the final week of the Paris Olympics, reminding visitors the city will host the 2027 European Games, a kind of audition project.

“You are also competing with the past experiences of Olympic Games,” Imamoglu said in translated comments. “You need to do better than what has been done in the past.”

What Paris has done is show an IOC focused on sustainability that the Olympics can be staged without building white elephant venues that stand long after the closing ceremony as a reminder of wasted taxpayer costs.

The United States women's basketball team members pose for a picture with their Paris Olympics gold medals at Bercy Arena on Sunday (August 11). - AP
Paris Olympics Final Medal Tally: USA Edges China In Tight Race; India Ends 71st, Behind Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Los Angeles in 2028 will go further using only already existing or temporary venues. This goal is met by taking two sports that could not be staged locally — softball and canoe slalom — about 1,300 miles (2,000 kilometers) east to Oklahoma City.

Indonesia hopes to impress Olympic evaluators by having hosted the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. The Asian Games has more sports and athletes than the Olympics, and Saudi Arabia does not host it until 2034, in Riyadh. Qatar did in 2006 in Doha and will again in 2030.

“Indonesia has the infrastructure, the ambition and the willingness to do it,” Indonesia's team leader at the Paris Olympics, Anindya Bakrie, said.

When Indonesia would not host Israel games at the Under-20 World Cup in men's soccer last year, FIFA moved the tournament from the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation just weeks before it opened.

“By saying that we want to bid for 2036, it also means that we know that we have to deal with the issue. If we do it right,” Bakrie said, “we have enough time to educate the public.”

And if Istanbul is to win — in 2036 or 2040 — why not another athlete parade at an opening ceremony by the Bosphorus river that connects Europe and Asia?

Advertisement

“If you have the scenario, the right choreography, it can be very formidable,” Imamoglu said. “You can dream of having 500,000 people watching the inauguration in such a setting.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Alick Athanaze Helps West Indies Rescue Draw
  3. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  4. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  2. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  3. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  4. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
  5. Wayne Rooney 'Angry' As Plymouth Argyle Tenure Starts With Dire Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Rainy Sunday Floods Delhi, Gurugram; Latenight Downpour Waterlogs Bengaluru
  2. An Unequal Republic: The Modern Forms Of Unfreedom
  3. Tamil Nadu: 5 College Students Dead In Road Accident On Chennai-Tirupati National Highway
  4. Freedom From Bondage: How Bonded Labourers Strive For Much Awaited ‘Independence’
  5. Delhi: ASI To Restore Delhi's 400-Year-Old Barapulla Bridge In 3 Months
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine Trade Blame After Fire Breaks Out At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
  2. Greece Wildfires: Red Alert Active As Fires Blaze Near Athens Amid Prolonged Heatwave
  3. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  4. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  5. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13