The absence of Russia from the Paris Olympics meant that the leadership board became a two-way race between United States and China. America eventually took the honours after a thrilling finish in the women's basketball final. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
USA's win over France in the last event of the Games meant that America levelled the Chinese in the number of gold medals - 40. But the United States claimed the honour thanks to a higher silver count, 44 to 27. The USA also finished with a bigger overall medal haul, 126 as against China's 91. Japan was a distant third with 20 gold and 45 total medals.
As for India, Arshad Nadeem's superhuman effort meant that Neeraj Chopra had to be content with silver in the men's javelin throw event. With no gold medal and six fourth-place finishes, India eventually tallied six medals - one silver and five bronze - to end in the 71st place.
In contrast, Pakistan, who sent just seven athletes to Paris, were powered by Nadeem's gold - their only medal at this edition - and finished in the 62nd position.
Host nation France stood fifth with 16 gold medals, four of which were earned by swimming sensation Leon Marchand. France also claimed 26 silver and 22 bronze to aggregate 64 medals.
While sporting powers like Australia, Great Britain, South Korea and Italy finished with double-digit gold medals to figure in the top 10, the competition was intense in the 15-20 positions. Brazil (three gold) came in 20th despite bagging 20 medals, while Sweden, Kenya, Norway and Ireland were all ahead of it with four gold apiece.
The baton now passes to Los Angeles, where the 2028 Games will be held. Considering America's performance in Paris, one would not be remiss to expect greater dominance in LA, given USA will enjoy home crowd support and a better understanding of conditions there.