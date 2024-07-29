Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Overall Medal Tally: Japan Lead The Table, Followed By Australia And USA

Manu Bhaker acknowledges spectators after finishing third in the women's 10m air pistol final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (July 28). Photo: AP
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 is underway, and the world is echoing with victory chants of athletes. With competition temperature on the rise, all eyes go to the medal table to see which nations turn out to be at the frontrunners. Let's see who's leading the medal tally and where India stands. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

From the heart-stopping finishes, jaw-dropping upsets, to those golden moments that have transfixed audiences across the world, competition is white-hot; the best is yet to come.

Japan stays ahead on the medals table with seven, ahead of Australia, who lies second on the log with six medals, while the United States has 12 to place the team third on the table.

Paris Olympics 2024 — Medal Tally (Top 10 and India)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Japan 4 2 1 7
2 Australia 4 2 0 6
3 United States Of America 3 6 3 12
4 France 3 3 2 8
5 South Korea 3 2 1 6
6 China 3 1 2 6
7 Italy 1 2 3 6
8 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
9 Belgium 1 0 1 2
10 Germany 1 0 0 1
10 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
10 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
22 India 0 0 1 1

Check Out Full Medal Tally Here

India opened the medal account at the Paris Olympics 2024 as star shooter Manu Bhaker clinched bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol in Chateauroux, France on Sunday.

