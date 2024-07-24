Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men’s Individual Ranking Round Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The 33rd edition of the Olympic Games will take place in Paris, France from July 26 to August 11. However, before the official kick-off, archery will have its Individual Ranking Round to decide the seeding. (More Sports News)
The men’s Individual Ranking Round will be held on Thursday, July 25th at the Les Invalides. The event will take place at 5:45 PM IST and after the conclusion of the event, all participants will be seeded.
India’s Bommadevara Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be participating in the Men’s Individual Ranking Round.
Live Streaming Information
When will the Men's Individual Ranking Round At Paris Olympic Games 2024 take place?
The Men’s Individual Ranking Round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 5:45pm IST.
Where to watch the Men's Individual Ranking Round At Paris Olympic Games 2024?
JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.