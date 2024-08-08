Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, August 8 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 8. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Neeraj-Chopra-Paris Olympics
Neeraj Chopra. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Indian fans will move to Thursday, August 8 with heavy hearts. If Vinesh Phogat getting stripped of her medal due to an extra 100 grams was not enough, Mirabai Chanu finishing fourth by a margin of 1 kg made it a massively disappointing day for Team India at the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

However, there is something to cheer for on Thursday. Neeraj Chopra will be in action with the responsibility to bring smiles on the faces of a billion people who have been left hopeless since the Phogat disqualification episode.

The defending champion at the Olympics as well as the reigning world champion, Neeraj Chopra will go into the men's javelin throw final with the aim to bring India's first gold medal in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Neeraj Chopra Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Medal Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India have so far got only three bronze from the ongoing Summer Games with all of them coming from shooting. Neeraj wil have the responsibility to take India up in the medal tally.

The other big battle to watch out for is the India vs Spain bronze medal match in men's hockey. Apart from the two big events, women golfers, two 57kg wrestlers and a few other athletes will also be in action.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 8. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here.

Neeraj Chopra - AP/Matthias Schrader
Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Feels Final Will Be Different After Finishing At Top In Qualifier

BY PTI

India's Paris Olympics Schedule For August 8

TIME SPORTS EVENT ATHLETES
12:30 PM Golf Women's individual stroke play Rd 2 Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
2:05 PM Athletics Women's 100m hurdles repechage round Jyothi Yarraji
3:00 PM Wrestling Men's freestyle 57 kg Rd of 16 Aman Sehrawat
3:00 PM Wrestling Women's freestyle 57 kg Rd of 16 Anshu
4:20 PM Wrestling Men's freestyle 57 kg quarterfinal Aman Sehrawat *
4:20 PM Wrestling Women's freestyle 57 kg quarterfinal Anshu*
5:30 PM Hockey Men's bronze medal match India vs Spain
From 9:45 PM Wrestling Men's freestyle 57kg semifinals Aman Sehrawat*
From 10:25 PM Wrestling Women's freestyle 57kg semifinals Anshu*
11:55 PM Athletics Men's javelin throw final Neeraj Chopra

* subject to qualification

August 8 Medal Events

Diving: Men's 3 m springboard

Swimming: Women's 10 km open water (marathon)

Athletics: Men's 200 m

Athletics: Men's 110 m hurdles

Athletics: Men's javelin throw

Athletics: Women's 400 m hurdles

Athletics: Women's long jump

Boxing: Men's 51 kg

Boxing: Women's 54 kg

Canoeing: Men's C-2 500 m (Sprint)

Canoeing: Men's K-4 500 m (Sprint)

Canoeing: Women's K-4 500 m (Sprint)

Cycling: Men's omnium

Cycling: Women's keirin

Hockey: Men's field hockey

Sailing: Men's formula kite

Sailing: Women's formula kite

Sport climbing: Men's speed

Taekwondo: Men's 68 kg

Taekwondo: Women's 57 kg

Weightlifting: Men's 73 kg

Weightlifting: Women's 59 kg

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 67 kg

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 87 kg

Wrestling: Women's freestyle 53 kg

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Sports lovers in India can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

