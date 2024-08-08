Indian fans will move to Thursday, August 8 with heavy hearts. If Vinesh Phogat getting stripped of her medal due to an extra 100 grams was not enough, Mirabai Chanu finishing fourth by a margin of 1 kg made it a massively disappointing day for Team India at the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
However, there is something to cheer for on Thursday. Neeraj Chopra will be in action with the responsibility to bring smiles on the faces of a billion people who have been left hopeless since the Phogat disqualification episode.
The defending champion at the Olympics as well as the reigning world champion, Neeraj Chopra will go into the men's javelin throw final with the aim to bring India's first gold medal in Paris.
India have so far got only three bronze from the ongoing Summer Games with all of them coming from shooting. Neeraj wil have the responsibility to take India up in the medal tally.
The other big battle to watch out for is the India vs Spain bronze medal match in men's hockey. Apart from the two big events, women golfers, two 57kg wrestlers and a few other athletes will also be in action.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 8. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here.
India's Paris Olympics Schedule For August 8
|TIME
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETES
|12:30 PM
|Golf
|Women's individual stroke play Rd 2
|Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|2:05 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 100m hurdles repechage round
|Jyothi Yarraji
|3:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57 kg Rd of 16
|Aman Sehrawat
|3:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's freestyle 57 kg Rd of 16
|Anshu
|4:20 PM
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57 kg quarterfinal
|Aman Sehrawat *
|4:20 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's freestyle 57 kg quarterfinal
|Anshu*
|5:30 PM
|Hockey
|Men's bronze medal match
|India vs Spain
|From 9:45 PM
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57kg semifinals
|Aman Sehrawat*
|From 10:25 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's freestyle 57kg semifinals
|Anshu*
|11:55 PM
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw final
|Neeraj Chopra
* subject to qualification
August 8 Medal Events
Diving: Men's 3 m springboard
Swimming: Women's 10 km open water (marathon)
Athletics: Men's 200 m
Athletics: Men's 110 m hurdles
Athletics: Men's javelin throw
Athletics: Women's 400 m hurdles
Athletics: Women's long jump
Boxing: Men's 51 kg
Boxing: Women's 54 kg
Canoeing: Men's C-2 500 m (Sprint)
Canoeing: Men's K-4 500 m (Sprint)
Canoeing: Women's K-4 500 m (Sprint)
Cycling: Men's omnium
Cycling: Women's keirin
Hockey: Men's field hockey
Sailing: Men's formula kite
Sailing: Women's formula kite
Sport climbing: Men's speed
Taekwondo: Men's 68 kg
Taekwondo: Women's 57 kg
Weightlifting: Men's 73 kg
Weightlifting: Women's 59 kg
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 67 kg
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 87 kg
Wrestling: Women's freestyle 53 kg
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Sports lovers in India can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.