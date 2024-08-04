Other Sports

Nishant Dev Vs Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Out Of Medal Reckoning

Dev, 23, lost the bout to the Mexican by 4:1 in the quarter-final tie at the Paris Olympic Games 2024

Nishant Dev, Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
Indian boxer Nishant Dev. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
Indian boxer Nishant Dev lost to Mexico’s Marco Verde in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarter-final at the North Paris Arena.

Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

Nishant was off to a flyer as Alvarez struggled to match his pace. He used his straight jabs to great effect, landing them square on the Mexican's face as well as the body to tire his opponent.

Alvarez was trailing for the most part of the round but managed to connect a lethal right hook on Nishant's face, that forced the referee to give the Indian a standing count, followed by a left in the dying minutes. But the Indian's dominant display ensured he had the bragging rights.

Nishant continued to unleash a range of punches, including a combination of hooks, while Alvarez too upped his game, connecting some vital blows. However, Nishant looked the stronger of the two as he picked the Mexican's shots.

But the judges favoured the Mexican 3-2 as Alvarez and Nishant entered the final three minutes by the narrowest of margins, leading on one card.

Alvarez acknowledged that the bout was a tough one.

"It was a tough bout, played with heart and mind. I hit on his body to open up for upper cuts. I had lost to him in 2021 world Championships. I have a lot of respect for him," Alvarez said.

"He is very technically sound boxer. My coaches asked me to play smart after I lost the first round."

(With PTI inputs)

