Neeraj Chopra Wants Mondotrack At NIS Patiala; Check What Is This Surface And Its Features

Neeraj also pointed out that stadiums should not just be used for national camps and major competitions like the world cups

neeraj-chopra-india-javelin-throw-athlete-paris-olympics-pti-photo
India's Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.34m at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
In a meeting to discuss the draft National Sports Governance Bill on Wednesday, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had an additional plea for the government -- to fast-track the process of laying down the currently in-vogue 'Mondotrack' at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. (More Sports News)

Mondotrack is a new surface being used for track events and it is believed to enhance performance and reduce the chance of injury. The track events at the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League finale in Brussels were held on this track, which has been hailed several top international stars.

The track, which is made of vulcanized rubber, absorbs shock and reduces fatigue with its elasticity and uniform dynamic response, helping athletes maintain their posture, stride-length and rhythm.

Neeraj Chopra with his physio (C) and coach Klauss Bartonietz (R) - X/@Neeraj_chopra1
Neeraj Chopra's Association With Coach Klauss Bartonietz Set To End | Check Reason Here

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The material used also helps athletes springboard off the track. NIS Patiala, which is a National Centre of Excellence, currently has a traditional synthetic track, which is made of sand, fiber, wax, and rubber.

A source, who was in the meeting between sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and elite athletes and coaches, said that the two-time Olympic-medallist was vocal about the need for more stadiums at grassroots level and a Mondo track in Patiala.

"Neeraj attended the discussion virtually and said that he had been speaking about a Mondo track at Patiala since 2018-19...facilities at the grassroots was another thing," he said.

"He said that when Indian athletes compete abroad, most of the competitions these days are held on the Mondo track, which becomes a big disadvantage for them," the source added.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024. - PTI
Neeraj Chopra Reflects On Silver At Paris Olympics: 'The Day Belonged To Arshad Nadeem'

BY PTI

Neeraj also pointed out that stadiums should not just be used for national camps and major competitions like the world cups.

"He said that when India was aiming to bring the Olympics in 2036, stadiums cannot just be utilised for camps and world cups. He said that if the country wants fresh talent, these stadiums should be utllised more along with creation of more facilities at the grassroots, not to forget the coaches.

"Neeraj also demanded that Indian coaches should be made more aware and in sync with what's happening around the world," said the source.

