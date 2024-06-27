Other Sports

NBA: OG Anunoby To Return To New York Knicks With 5-Year, USD 212.5million Deal

The deal, which includes a player option and a trade kicker, can't officially be signed until July 6, when the NBA's moratorium period on free agents ends

OG Anunoby plans to sign a five-year, USD 212.5million contract to return to the New York Knicks.
info_icon

OG Anunoby plans to re-sign with the New York Knicks, agreeing to a five-year, USD 212.5million contract. (More Basketball News)

The deal, which includes a player option and a trade kicker, was first reported Wednesday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It can't officially be signed until July 6, when the NBA's moratorium period on free agents ends.

It was also reported one day after the Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets for forward Mikal Bridges.

The Miami Heat have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $166 million extension with All-Star Bam Adebayo. - null
NBA: Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo To Sign Three-Year Contract Extension

BY Stats Perform

New York acquired Anunoby at the end of December from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

In 23 regular-season games for the Knicks, he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.74 steals.

He scored 28 points in New York's Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals to help the Knicks take a 2-0 lead, but sustained a hamstring injury in the process and played just five minutes the rest of the play-offs as New York was eliminated in seven games.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Raptors in 2017, Anunoby has career averages of 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.26 steals in seven seasons.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  2. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Admitted In Delhi Hospital; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Delhi For End Of Week
  3. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  4. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  5. Consensus, Not Majority: Will The 18th Lok Sabha Be Any Different?
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  2. UKR Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Finish Second In Four-Way Battle - In Pics
  3. NBA: OG Anunoby To Return To New York Knicks With 5-Year, USD 212.5million Deal
  4. TUR 2-1 CZE, Euro 2024: Turkiye Kept Knockout Stage Promise After Czechia Win, Says Yilmaz
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Live Score: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case