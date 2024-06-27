NBA: OG Anunoby To Return To New York Knicks With 5-Year, USD 212.5million Deal

OG Anunoby plans to re-sign with the New York Knicks, agreeing to a five-year, USD 212.5million contract. (More Basketball News)
The deal, which includes a player option and a trade kicker, was first reported Wednesday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It can't officially be signed until July 6, when the NBA's moratorium period on free agents ends.
It was also reported one day after the Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets for forward Mikal Bridges.
New York acquired Anunoby at the end of December from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.
In 23 regular-season games for the Knicks, he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.74 steals.
He scored 28 points in New York's Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals to help the Knicks take a 2-0 lead, but sustained a hamstring injury in the process and played just five minutes the rest of the play-offs as New York was eliminated in seven games.
Drafted 23rd overall by the Raptors in 2017, Anunoby has career averages of 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.26 steals in seven seasons.