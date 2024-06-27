Other Sports

NBA: Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo To Sign Three-Year Contract Extension

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo will sign a three-year, $166 million maximum contract extension to remain with the team through the 2028-29 season, multiple outlets reported Wednesday

Adebayo, a three-time All-Star and five-time member of the NBA's All-Defensive Team, intends to formally sign the new deal when the league's moratorium on the free agent period ends on July 6.

The 26-year-old has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $163 million extension he signed in 2020.

Adebayo has spent his entire seven-year career with Miami after being selected by the franchise with the 14th overall selection of the 2017 draft, and has developed into a cornerstone player for a Heat team that reached the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. The 6-foot-9 center has also emerged as one of the NBA's premier stoppers, having been named to the All-Defensive Second Team four times before earning First Team honours this past season.

The former University of Kentucky standout received his third career All-Star selection in 2023-24 after averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 71 games.

One of seven active players to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds per game in each of the last five seasons, Adebayo has career rates of 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game over 489 regular-season contests.

Adebayo has appeared in 74 post-season games as well and has averaged 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in those outings.

The Heat's current captain will also participate in his second Olympics this summer as part of the United States team headed to Paris. Adebayo previously helped the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

