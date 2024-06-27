NBA: Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo To Sign Three-Year Contract Extension

Adebayo has spent his entire seven-year career with Miami after being selected by the franchise with the 14th overall selection of the 2017 draft, and has developed into a cornerstone player for a Heat team that reached the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. The 6-foot-9 center has also emerged as one of the NBA's premier stoppers, having been named to the All-Defensive Second Team four times before earning First Team honours this past season.