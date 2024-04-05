NBA: Thompson Slams Eason's 'Lame' T-Shirt As Golden State Warriors Beat Houston Rockets

Klay Thompson hit out at Tari Eason's "lame" pre-game taunts after helping the Golden State Warriors to a huge win over the Houston Rockets, all but confirming their Play-In spot. (More Basketball News)
Ahead of Thursday's game at Toyota Center, second-year forward Eason – who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on a benign growth on his lower leg bone – was seen wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: 'Warriors, come out and play'.
Golden State did just that as Thompson joined Stephen Curry in scoring 29 points in a 133-110 win, their sixth in a row and one which has huge implications for both teams' playoff hopes.
The Warriors occupy the Western Conference's final Play-In spot and are now four games ahead of the Rockets with six regular-season games remaining, also holding the season tiebreaker.
Thompson was delighted to get the last laugh over Eason, warning against players trash-talking when they are unable to contribute on the court.
"That's pretty lame, especially if you're not even playing," Thompson said of Eason's T-shirt, which he removed after the game.
"It's one thing if you are out there playing, out there competing and you can back it up.
"But if you're just going to be trolling from the sideline… what are you doing? The times we talk smack, we're out there competing. That's all I have to say about that."