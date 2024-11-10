Other Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Perfect Start Not A 'Fluke', Says Darius Garland

It was the first time the Cavaliers had failed to score 110 points this season, but they rallied for a 105-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, becoming the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
nba cleveland cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland
info_icon

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland says their unbeaten start is not a "fluke", as they extended their record to 11-0 at the start of the NBA season. (More Sports News)

It was the first time the Cavaliers had failed to score 110 points this season, but they rallied for a 105-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, becoming the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0.

Garland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, which Cleveland started by trailing, but they dug deep to ensure their perfect record stayed intact.

The Cavaliers are now just two victories away from matching the longest streak in franchise history, having won 13 in a row three times, most recently in 2017.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after the Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 09, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 105-100. - null
NBA Wrap: Cleveland Cavaliers Rally Past Brooklyn Nets to Improve To 11-0

BY Stats Perform

And Garland believes they have proven that they are among the contenders in the NBA this season.

"I don't think this is just any old fluke," he said after the game. "We played some really good teams out of these 11 games, and we had some great challenges.

"I think we have a really good chance at being one of those contenders for sure."

With the team trailing 82-68 late in the third quarter, coach Kenny Atkinson made the bold decision, choosing to bench Jarrett Allen for the final quarter and moving Evan Mobley to centre.

In the end, it worked. Mobley finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, with Atkinson praising his performance.

"He [Mobley] was phenomenal," Atkinson said. "Those three or four stops we needed at the end of the game, he got caught on a switch and Cam [Thomas] tried to shoot it over him.

"He's just too long. He had the big block on the last play, and he rebounded the heck out of the ball."

The Golden State Warriors hold the league record for winning their first 24 games in 2015-16, and Atkinson admitted that the prospect of losing their winning streak did play on his mind.

"You're thinking about it," he added.

"Normally, this is 11 games in. You're not thinking about a streak, but then you're like, man, I don't want it to end this way.

"We're competing. We're trying to win every game, but it's kind of weirdly in the back of your mind when you're out there competing. Like man, we got to keep this thing going."

The Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls in their next match on Monday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: PCB Gets ICC's Mail On India Not Travelling To Pakistan; Hybrid Model Likely
  2. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score 2nd T20I: IND Set 125-Run Target As Proteas Excel In Field - Innings Break
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Dambulla
  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Gqeberha
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score: Hasaranga, Pathirana Fire As NZ Bowled Out For 108 Runs
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 1-1 MBSG - Final Five Minutes Remain
  2. Angers 2-4 Paris St Germain: Luis Enrique Hails PSG's Efficiency After Return To Winning Ways
  3. Bochum 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: 'We Were Just Not Good Enough', Says Frustrated Xabi Alonso
  4. Indian Super League Refereeing Under Fire, But AIFF Officer Trevor Kettle Sees Improvement
  5. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Ipswich Town, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  4. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  5. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Shooter Shiva Kumar, 2 Others Arrested From UP: Mumbai Police
  2. Ganga Pollution: Even 'Originating Point' Of Pious River Is Polluted By STP Discharge, Says Uttarakhand Govt
  3. Maharashtra Polls: Kharge, Shah Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Election | Key Highlights
  4. Madrasa Students Face Uncertain Future After Supreme Court Order
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers Massive Drone Attack; Kyiv May Cede Territory
  2. Taliban To Attend UN Climate Summit COP29 In Azerbaijan, A First Since 2021 Takeover
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strike Kills 17 In Gaza, 31 In Lebanon; Qatar Halts Mediation Efforts
  4. Brampton Police Arrests SFJ Canada Coordinator In Hindu Temple Violence Case
  5. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign