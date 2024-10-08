Other Sports

Mussanah Race Week 2024: Golden Voyage For Young Indian Sailors With Seven Medals In Oman

India ruled the Optimist Girls U-15 category, with Shreya Krishna Lakshminarayanan and Kommaravelly Lahari securing the top-two spots

mussanah-race-week-2024-x-oman-sail
Mussanah Race Week 2024. Photo: X | Oman Sail
info_icon

Young Indian sailors dished out an impressive show, returning with a rich haul of seven medals, including one gold, four silver and two bronze at the Mussanah Race Week in Oman, an international regatta for youth sailors. (More Sports News)

India ruled the Optimist Girls U-15 category, with Shreya Krishna Lakshminarayanan and Kommaravelly Lahari securing the top-two spots.

Shreya clinched the gold medal with a net score of 28 points.

She put up strong performances, finishing second and third in her first and fifth races respectively.

Across six races, her other finishes were ninth, sixth, eighth, and 24th in her final race, which was discarded as her worst result following the scoring system where the worst finish is dropped.

Her overall score was 52 points, but after the discard her net score stood at 28, securing her the gold medal.

Kommaravelly followed with a silver, finishing with 50 net points, while Singapore's Tong Xuan Ya claimed bronze.

In the ILCA-4 U-16 category, India's Shashank Batham and Akshat Kumar Dohare claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Shashank finished just two points behind Oman's Abdulatif Ziyad Al Qasim, who topped three of the seven races (second, third, and fourth) and won with 12 net points.

India team at Junior World Shooting Championship at the Peruvian capital of Lima. - X | NRAI
World Shooting Junior Champ's: India Shoot For Glory, Clinch Team Gold In Men's 50m Pistol

BY PTI

Shashank won two races (first and sixth) but finished ninth in the second race, which hurt his chances for gold.

His worst race was discarded, leaving him with a total of 14 net points.

Akshat secured bronze with a score of 29 net points after seven races.

In the ILCA-4 girls U-16 category, India's Soumya Singh Patel and Shagun Jha took second and third places respectively.

Soumya accumulated 39 net points, while Shagun finished with 49 points.

UAE's Marwa Al Hammadi claimed gold with 31.5 net points.

In the ILCA-6 girls U-19 category, Maanya Reddy narrowly missed out on gold, finishing second with 74 net points, just behind the UAE's Camelia Al Qubaisi, who secured gold with 77 points.

A total of 106 sailors from Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Thailand, Singapore and India competed in the three-day annual age-group sailing event from October 4-7, which featured races in the Optimist boys and girls ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and RS Venture classes.

The Optimist Class is a one-design dinghy class for young sailors, typically aged 8-15, with a scoring system that drops the worst finish from a sailor's total points to calculate the net score.

The ILCA (Laser) Class is a single-handed dinghy class featuring different rig sizes (ILCA-4, ILCA-6, ILCA-7) for different age groups, using a similar net point scoring format. It's popular for its competitiveness and Olympic status.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rajasthan Vs Puducherry Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How India Women Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals?
  3. Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Victim's Blood On Accused's Jeans...': CBI Holds Sanjay Roy As 'Sole Accused' In Kolkata Doctor's Rape
  2. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  3. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  4. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know