World Shooting Junior Champ's: India Shoot For Glory, Clinch Team Gold In Men's 50m Pistol

India's junior shooters finished the championship on top with a rich haul of 24 medals which included 13 gold, three silver and eight bronze

issf-junior-world-chmapionships-team-india-men-x-nrai
India team at Junior World Shooting Championship at the Peruvian capital of Lima. Photo: X | NRAI
The troika of Deepak Dalal (545), Kamaljeet (543) and Raj Chandra (528) won the men's 50m pistol team gold medal on the concluding day of the Junior World Shooting Championship at the Peruvian capital of Lima. (More Sports News)

Indian shooting team won the yellow metal with a combined tally of 1616 points beating Azerbaijan by a point. Armenia came third.

In all, India's junior shooters finished the championship on top with a rich haul of 24 medals which included 13 gold, three silver and eight bronze.

Italy finished second with five gold and four silver and bronze medals each while Norway was third with four gold and a total of 10 medals.

On Sunday, Mukesh Nelavalli also won an individual bronze in the event, his sixth medal of the competition, shooting a total of 548 over 60-shots. Azerbaijan's Imran Garayev won the gold with a score of 552.

In the junior women's 50m pistol, Parisha Gupta won an individual silver with a score of 540. She could not get past Hungary's Miriam Jako's effort of 546, which was a junior world record.

Sejal Kamble (529), Ketan (525) and Kanishka Dagar (513) also combined to win India a team silver in the event, finishing behind Azerbaijan. Divanshi, the fifth Indian in fray, shot 523 to finish eighth.

In the other event of the final day, Shardul Vihan and Sabeera Harris combined to give India a bronze in the junior mixed team trap competition, played over 75 targets each.

Mona Aggarwal claimed the R2 - 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final. - Screengrab (YouTube/PCI)
Para Shooting World Cup: Mona Aggarwal Wins Gold Medal; Amir Ahmed Bhatt Secures Silver

BY PTI

Shardul (71) and Sabeera's (67) shot a total of 138, which was not enough to get past gold winners Czech Republic (141+8) and silver medallist Italy (141+7).

Zuhair Khan and Bhavya Tripathi, the second Indian pair in the event, shot a total of 134 to finish joint sixth.

The ISSF bandwagon will now move to New Delhi for the final stop of its 2024 calendar, the prestigious season-ending ISSF World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun.

