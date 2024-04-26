Other Sports

Para Shooting World Cup: Mona Aggarwal Wins Gold Medal; Amir Ahmed Bhatt Secures Silver

It was Mona Aggarwal's second World Cup title of the year following her win in the same event at the World Cup in New Delhi last month when she sealed a Paralympic quota for India

Mona Aggarwal, Screengrab (YouTube/PCI)
Mona Aggarwal claimed the R2 - 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final. Photo: Screengrab (YouTube/PCI)
Indian para-shooter Mona Aggarwal claimed a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle while Army man Amir Ahmed Bhatt secured a silver in 25m pistol at the WSPS World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Mona claimed the R2 - 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final.

It was her second World Cup title of the year following her win in the same event at the World Cup in New Delhi last month, when she sealed a Paralympic quota.

Indian para shooters' team celebrating finishing third in the medal tally on the final day of the tournament. - Photo: X/ @ShootingPara
India Gets Praise For Successfully Hosting Para Shooting World Cup

BY PTI

Slovakia's Veronica Vadovicova (250) and Swedish shooter Anna Benson (228.8) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The 37-year-old Mona, the mother of two children, looked in good touch in the final as all her 24 shots were above the 10-point mark. She had scored 625.5 to claim the fifth position in the qualification round.

Mona had done well at the state level in shot put and powerlifting before picking up shooting only in December 2021.

