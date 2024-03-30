Others

India Gets Praise For Successfully Hosting Para Shooting World Cup

India finished third in the tally with 16 medals, including two gold and eight silver

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40ShootingPara
Indian para shooters' team celebrating finishing third in the medal tally on the final day of the tournament. Photo: X/ @ShootingPara
info_icon

India has received appreciation from the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) for successfully organising the Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi earlier this month. (More Sports News)

The Para World Cup, organised at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi from March 6-15, saw more than 250 shooters from over 50 countries competing for medals and 2024 Paris Paralympic berths.

India finished third in the tally with 16 medals, including two gold and eight silver.

Mona Agarwal, who took up shooting sport in December 2021, has become the ninth Indian para shooter to secure a Paris berth. Avani Lekhara, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, finished third. - SAI
Para Shooting World Cup: Mona Agarwal Shoots Gold, Earns Paralympic Quota For India

BY PTI

"We received numerous positive comments from our teams that attended the event. I have been organising events for 10-plus years (and) I can confirm that the World Cup in India was one of the best that I have seen," wrote WSPS Shooting Manager, Tyler Anderson, who was in Delhi from Bonn for the entire duration of the Para World Cup.

Advertisement

"On behalf of shooting Para Para sport and our athletes, we thank JP Nautiyal (chairperson, Para Shooting - Sports Technical Committee, Paralympic Committee of India) and his staff for their time, effort and dedication to deliver this world-class event," added Anderson.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
      2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
      3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
      4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
      5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
      6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
      7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
      8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita