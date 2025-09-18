Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Updates: Streaming Info
The World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 channels in India. There will be dedicated javelin throw feeds available.
Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Updates:
Hello and welcome back! The wait is over, it’s time for the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final, and for Indians, it’s the showdown everyone’s been waiting for. Neeraj Chopra goes head-to-head with Arshad Nadeem for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024, reigniting the classic IND vs PAK rivalry.
