Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Updates: Indian Star Eyes Title Defence

Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final: Get live updates and result as India’s Neeraj Chopra aims to defend his world champion title, with compatriot Sachin Yadav also in the fray. The duo will take on a star-studded field including Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Germany’s Julian Weber, and several other medal-winning athletes in a thrilling showdown

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Updates
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Live Updates: India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra faces a thrilling showdown with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in the javelin final at Tokyo’s National Stadium. Neeraj qualified effortlessly in Group A with a first throw of 84.85m, clearing the automatic mark on his opening attempt, while Nadeem led Group B with 85.28m. India’s Sachin Yadav also joins the fray after finishing tenth with 83.67m. The 12-man final features top contenders including Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Julius Yego, and Dawid Wegner, setting the stage for an exciting battle for gold.
LIVE UPDATES

Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Updates: Streaming Info

The World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 channels in India. There will be dedicated javelin throw feeds available.

Neeraj Chopra LIVE At World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome back! The wait is over, it’s time for the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final, and for Indians, it’s the showdown everyone’s been waiting for. Neeraj Chopra goes head-to-head with Arshad Nadeem for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024, reigniting the classic IND vs PAK rivalry.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final clash.

