Other Sports

Mandiri Indonesia Open: Saptak Talwar In Sight Of Top-10 Finish

Australian Aaron Wilkin kept his hopes alive of clinching his maiden title on the Asian Tour by edging ahead of a stacked leaderboard on Sunday to finish with a one-shot lead after round three

Saptak-Talwar
Saptak Talwar attempts a drivea
info_icon

Saptak Talwar was in sight of his first Top-10 finish on the Asian Tour after carding 3-under 68 to be placed tied-13th in the Mandiri Indonesia Open. (More Sports News)

Talwar, who plays regularly on the PGTI, is now 9-under 204 for three rounds.

Tour Championship leader, Scottie Scheffler - null
Tour Championship: Scottie Scheffler Determined To Take 'Best Opportunity' To Win - Golf Match Report

BY Stats Perform

Among the other Indians, Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-23, Khalin Joshi (70) was T-41, SSP Chawrasia (73) was T-48 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) was T-57. Indian-American Manav Shah, a winner on the PGA Tour Latin American, was also T-41.

Australian Aaron Wilkin kept his hopes alive of clinching his maiden title on the Asian Tour by edging ahead of a stacked leaderboard on Sunday to finish with a one-shot lead after round three.

The Australian, the first-round leader after a sensational course record 10-under-par 61, carded a 67 for a tournament total of 14-under.

Four players -- Chinese-Taipei's Ho Yu-Cheng (65), Malaysian Ervin Chang (66), England's Steve Lewton (66) and China's Sampson Zheng (72) -- are one stroke behind.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  2. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  3. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  4. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  5. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  2. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
  3. Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce
  4. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  5. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  3. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  4. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  5. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
World News
  1. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  3. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  4. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
  5. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Pooja Enters Quarters In Archery