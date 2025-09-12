Los Angeles Sparks 75-103 Las Vegas Aces, WNBA: A'Ja Wilson Credits Teammates After Record-Breaking Win

Las Vegas Aces finished the regular WNBA season 30-14 and tied for the second-longest winning streak in league history. They secured the number two seed for the playoffs and will next begin a three-game series against the Seattle Storm

  • A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas Aces with 23 points and 19 rebounds in their regular-season finale

  • It was team's 16th straight victory, while they set a WNBA single-game record by making 22 3-pointers

  • Jewell Loyd contributed 21 points, including seven 3s, while Jackie Young added 17 points and 12 assists

A’ja Wilson credited her team-mates after registering a double-double in the Las Vegas Aces' record-breaking win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wilson led the Aces with 23 points and 19 rebounds in their regular-season finale, which they won 103-75. It was the team's 16th straight victory, while they set a WNBA single-game record by making 22 3-pointers.

Jewell Loyd contributed 21 points, including seven 3s, while Jackie Young added 17 points and 12 assists, becoming the fastest WNBA player ever to reach 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists, doing so in 243 games.

Meanwhile, the Sparks (21-23) failed to climb back into the playoff spots, after the Seattle Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday to overtake them,

The Aces finished the regular season 30-14 and tied for the second-longest winning streak in league history.

Wilson's side secured the number two seed for the playoffs and will begin a three-game series against the Storm on Sunday.

"Our vision was always going to be playing our basketball at the right time," she said. "Did it look the way we thought it should look like? No.

"But we have these schedules and times and goals already set and when we should meet them. Sometimes that is not in our control.

"It has come into fruition, but we still have work to do. I am very pleased with how we have overcome adversity. 

"I love what I do, and I am very passionate. Every time I take a foot on the court, I don't take a moment for granted. I'm always so happy to play the game. My team-mates allow me to be me."

