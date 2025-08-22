Becky Hammon said her side's belief never wavered
Aces stretched their winning streak to nine games
The Aces recorded a comfortable 83-61 victory over the Mercury Sun
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon said her belief in her side “never wavered” ahead of their current nine-game winning streak.
The Aces recorded a comfortable 83-61 victory over the Mercury Sun, with A’ja Wilson leading the way after scoring 19 points and 13 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season.
Dana Evans also provided an impressive 17 points off the bench, shooting 78% from the field, while starters Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and NaLyssa Smith all scored 12 points apiece.
Along with their nine-game winning streak, the Aces have also won 11 of their previous 12 games and each of their last seven at home.
Prior to this run, the Aces were eighth in the WNBA standings with a 14-14 record, but they have since moved up to third, and Hammon insisted she never lost faith in her team.
“My belief in them has never wavered,” said Hammon.
“Our locker room, it would've been very easy to fall apart in June when things were not going well for anybody -- not for individuals, not for the group, not for anybody.
“And it just speaks to the kind of character that we have and the ability to kind of rise above the circumstances and have a figure-it-out mentality together.
“Some locker rooms they're really good at the beginning and then fade as the wear and tear of the season and the stress and pressure builds and mounts, and this team seems to be settling in with the pressure.”
The Aces also did a great job defensively, limiting the Suns to a season low for points (61) and field goal percentage (31%) in a game.
Hammon added: “We become a very dangerous group when we play defence like that.
“It dawned on me very early that we're going to have to win defensively. And there's just too many good offensive teams in this league to not defend, so we've kind of made it the calling card.”