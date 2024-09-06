Kasthuri Rajamani In Para-Powerlifting Women's 67kg Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Eighth

Para Powerlifting, Paris Paralympics: India's Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final
India's Kasthuri Rajamani will be taking part in the para-powerlifting women's 67kg final at the Paris Paralympics, and it is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
We are just under 15 minutes away from live action from the women's 67kg final at the Paris Paralympics. To talk a little bit more about Rajamani, she joined competitive para-powerlifting at the age of 35. Four years down the line, she's representing India at the Paralympics.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
It's Rajamani time, and the Indian is second on the list to lift. She has submitted 106kg in her first attempt. Can she pull it off?
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
It's not a great start for the Indian in her first attempt to 106kg as she two reds from the officials. However, she will go for 106kg again in her second try.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
After the first round of lifts, Uzbekistan is in the lead with Kudratoy Toshpulatova lifting 126kg in her first, and is followed by Brazil and Columbia in the medal positions.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
Talk about confidence, talk about skill. China’s Tan Yujiao, the two-time Paralympic gold medallist lifts 134kg on her first attempt to go on top of the board. As clean a lift as they come.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
It’s a successful, good, 106kg lift from Kasthuri but not good enough to be close to the medal positions. She remains eighth overall, and will look to lift 110kg in her last try.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
After the second round of lifts, China, Egypt, and Nigeria occupy the medal positions. India, on the other hand, is still in the eighth spot.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
And that's that for India's Kasthuri Rajamani. She fails to lift 110kg on her third and final attempts and finishes eighth with a best lift of 106kg on the second go.
Paris Paralympics: Kasthuri Rajamani In Women's 67kg Final Live
And with that, the para-powerlifting women’s 67kg final at the Paris Paralympics comes to a close. China’s Yujiajo Tan wins the gold medal, breaking the world record of 142kg, while Egypt’s Fatma Elyan settles for silver, and Brazil’s Fatima de Maria Castro clinches bronze.
And That's Yet Another Event Done!
Thank you so much for joining our live coverage of the women's 67kg para powerlifting final. See you soon, and until next time, take care.