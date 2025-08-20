NBA: John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons - Check Full Statement

John Wall played 11 seasons in the NBA since being drafted first overall in 2010.
He will not play another.
Wall announced his retirement in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.
"Today, I'm stepping off of the court, but not away from the game," Wall said. "Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter."
Wall, 34, finishes with averages of 18.7 points and 8.9 assists, playing a majority of his career with the Washington Wizards before spending his final two seasons with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
He did not play the last two seasons due to multiple injuries.
Injuries marred the second half of his career after he was one of the NBA's premier point guards since making his debut with the Wizards in the 2010-11 season.
Considered one of the fastest and most athletic players in the league, Wall was named to five All-Star Games and won the 2014 Slam Dunk title.
In his best season in 2016-17, he averaged career highs of 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.01 steals and was named to the All-NBA third team.
He appeared in 78 games that season, but never played more than 41 games in his final four NBA seasons due to myriad injuries.