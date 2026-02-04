NBA 2026: New York Knicks Cruise Past Washington Wizards 132-101 For Seventh Straight Win
The New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 132-101 on Wednesday, 4 February, for their seventh straight victory, led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 19 points and 15 rebounds. Mikal Bridges scored 23 and Jalen Brunson added 21 as New York extended their winning streak over Washington to 11 games. The Knicks took control early, led 72-45 at halftime, and knocked down 17 3-pointers. Josh Hart exited in the third quarter with an apparent injury, while Will Riley’s 17 points paced the Wizards.
