NBA 2026: New York Knicks Cruise Past Washington Wizards 132-101 For Seventh Straight Win

The New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 132-101 on Wednesday, 4 February, for their seventh straight victory, led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 19 points and 15 rebounds. Mikal Bridges scored 23 and Jalen Brunson added 21 as New York extended their winning streak over Washington to 11 games. The Knicks took control early, led 72-45 at halftime, and knocked down 17 3-pointers. Josh Hart exited in the third quarter with an apparent injury, while Will Riley’s 17 points paced the Wizards.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
1/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) passes off against Washington Wizards center Skal Labissiere (17) and Wizards forward Anthony Gill during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes off around Washington Wizards center Skal Labissiere during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson goes to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns goes to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles down the lane against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) dribbles against Washington Wizards guard Will Riley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Washington.ell | Photo: AP/John McDonn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) goes to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Will Riley
Washington Wizards guard Will Riley goes to shoot against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, dunks the ball against Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision