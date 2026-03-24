Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

Jeff Webb, who helped build Varsity Spirit, died at 76 after a pickleball accident. He helped turn cheerleading into a structured, billion-dollar global industry. He was also known for mentoring Charlie Kirk

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Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident
Jeff Webb passed away at the age of 76 following a head injury sustained in a pickleball accident. Photo: X
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Summary of this article

  • Jeff Webb passed away at the age of 76 following a head injury sustained in a pickleball accident

  • He was the founder of Varsity Spirit and a key figure in transforming cheerleading into a structured, competitive, billion-dollar global industry

  • He also served as a mentor to emerging leaders, including Charlie Kirk

Jeff Webb, the entrepreneur widely credited with transforming cheerleading into a global, multi-billion-dollar industry, has died at the age of 76 following a head injury sustained in a pickleball accident.

Webb, a Texas-based businessman and founder of Varsity Spirit, reportedly suffered a fall while playing the increasingly popular paddle sport in recent years. Further details surrounding the incident have not been publicly disclosed. He later succumbed to the injuries, according to people close to the situation.

Webb was widely known for reshaping cheerleading into a structured, competitive activity with organized training systems, standardized competitions, and a clear developmental pathway for athletes. His work helped elevate the profile of the sport, bringing it into mainstream visibility through large-scale events and televised coverage.

Over time, the industry built around his model expanded significantly, influencing how cheerleading is practiced, marketed, and experienced across the United States and beyond.

Who was Jeff Webb?

Born in 1950, Webb began his journey in 1974 when he launched a small business from his apartment that would eventually grow into Varsity Spirit, a dominant force in cheerleading competitions, training programs, and apparel.

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Over the decades, he played a central role in reshaping cheerleading from a sideline activity into a structured, competitive, year-round sport with global reach.

Through Varsity Spirit and its parent company Varsity Brands, Webb helped establish standardized competition formats, formal training camps, and organized leagues that defined the modern cheerleading ecosystem.

His efforts also contributed to building a pipeline connecting youth participants to elite collegiate and all-star programs. At its peak, the industry built around his model was estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

Webb’s influence extended into media and commercialization as well. Cheerleading competitions began gaining television exposure in the 1980s, with networks such as ESPN helping bring the sport into mainstream viewership, accelerating its popularity across the United States.

Varsity Spirit itself became synonymous with competitive cheer culture, controlling a significant share of the market for equipment, uniforms, and organized events.

In 2014, Varsity Brands was sold in a landmark deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Webb stepped away from day-to-day operations in 2020 but remained associated with the industry he helped build.

Beyond sports and business, Webb was also known for mentoring emerging conservative leaders, including Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk has previously acknowledged Webb’s guidance during the early stages of his career, crediting him with offering support and advice as he established his organization.

While Webb was celebrated by many for elevating cheerleading into a professionalized, globally recognized activity, his legacy also drew criticism. Detractors argued that the commercialization of the sport led to rising participation costs and reduced accessibility for some families. Supporters, however, maintained that his system brought structure, opportunity, and legitimacy to a field that previously lacked formal organization.

Those who knew Webb described him as highly driven and deeply involved in his work well into his later years. His sudden passing following an unexpected recreational accident has come as a shock to many within the cheerleading community and beyond.

Webb is survived by his family, who have requested privacy during this time.

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