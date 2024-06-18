Other Sports

ISSF Shooting WC: Ganemat Sekhon Claims Sixth In Women's Skeet; Men's Team Falters

Ganemat Sekhon managed only 16 hits out of the first 20 in the 60-shot final and was the first finalist to be eliminated as Diana Bacosi, the Rio Olympic champion, won the gold medal with 57 hits

indianshooting/X
Ganemat Sekhon finished at the 6th position in women's skeet at Shooting World Cup. Photo: indianshooting/X
info_icon

India's Ganemat Sekhon reached the final but finished sixth in women's skeet while none of the men made the cut on the penultimate day of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato. (More Sports News)

Ganemat managed only 16 hits out of the first 20 in the 60-shot final and was the first finalist to be eliminated as Diana Bacosi, the Rio Olympic champion, won the gold medal with 57 hits.

Earlier in the day, Ganemat had shot a perfect 25 in her fifth and final qualification round for a total of 120 over five rounds.

BY PTI

She was tied with three other shooters for the final three qualification spots and following a shoot-off, Ganemat shot the first three to claim the sixth spot at the expense of Peru's Daniella Borda.

Ganemat began the final well gunning down all four targets on the first station, along with USA's Dania Jo Vizzi and Diana.

The 2021 World Cup skeet medal winner Ganemat got seven of the first 10 after qualifying sixth. Even though she missed only one of her next 10, it was not enough for Ganemat to progress.

Among other Indians in women's skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan (114) finished 30th and Raiza Dhillon (111) at the 39th position.

In men's skeet, Sheeraz Sheikh (120) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (120) shot identical scores to finish 30th and 31st respectively while Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 79th with his tally of 113.

Tags

