Indian shotgun shooter, Anantjeet Singh Naruka grabbed a bronze medal in the men's skeet event on Thursday, increasing India's medal tally to three at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
The 26-year-old from Rajasthan secured third place in the six-man final with a score of 43. Italy’s Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti took home the gold and silver medals, achieving remarkable scores of 57 and 56, respectively.
Naruka advanced to the finals by scoring 121 out of 125 in the qualification round.
Another Indian on the show was Ganemat Sekhon, but she faced elimination and finished sixth in the women's skeet event.
Sonam Maskar secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle on Tuesday, while Akhil Sheoran clinched bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday.
Additionally, Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan finished fourth in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics, narrowly missing out on a medal after losing the bronze match to China.