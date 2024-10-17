Other Sports

Anantjeet Singh Naruka Claims Bronze In Skeet, Secures India’s Third Medal In ISSF World Cup Final

Sonam Maskar secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle on Tuesday, while Akhil Sheoran grabbed bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday. Anantjeet Singh Naruka's bronze followed, marking India's third medal at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024

Anantjeet-Singh-Naruka
Anantjeet Singh Naruka at Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: Instagram/@anant122
info_icon

Indian shotgun shooter, Anantjeet Singh Naruka grabbed a bronze medal in the men’s skeet event on Thursday, increasing India’s medal tally to three at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old from Rajasthan secured third place in the six-man final with a score of 43. Italy’s Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti took home the gold and silver medals, achieving remarkable scores of 57 and 56, respectively.

Naruka advanced to the finals by scoring 121 out of 125 in the qualification round.

Another Indian on the show was Ganemat Sekhon, but she faced elimination and finished sixth in the women's skeet event.

Sonam Maskar secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle on Tuesday, while Akhil Sheoran clinched bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday.

Additionally, Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan finished fourth in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics, narrowly missing out on a medal after losing the bronze match to China.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 96/3 In 14.3 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Roshan's Sweet Strike Puts BFC 1-0 Ahead At Half-Time
  2. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  5. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3