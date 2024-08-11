Other Sports

International Olympic Committee Orders American Gymnast Jordan Chiles To Return Bronze Medal

The decision came less than 24 hours after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided a scoring appeal made by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the competition that had vaulted Chiles onto the podium

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
info_icon

American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The IOC announced early Sunday it was reallocating the bronze from Monday's women's floor final to Romanian Ana Barbosu after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said Saturday night it would respect the court's decision and elevate Barbosu to third.

The decision came less than 24 hours after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided a scoring appeal made by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the competition that had vaulted Chiles onto the podium.

CAS ruled Saturday that the on-floor appeal by Landi to have 0.1 added to Chiles' score came outside the 1-minute window allowed by the FIG. The ad hoc committee wrote that Landi's inquiry came a minute and four seconds after the score was posted.

The IOC said in a statement it will be in touch with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee regarding the return of Chiles' bronze and will work with the Romanian Olympic Committee to discuss a reallocation ceremony honouring Barbosu.

CAS wrote Saturday that the initial finishing order should be restored, with Barbosu third, Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fourth and Chiles fifth.

The organization added the FIG should determine the final ranking “in accordance with the above decision,” but left it to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to decide who would get the medal behind gold winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medalist Simone Biles of the US.

The FIG said it was the IOC's call on whether to reallocate the medal. The IOC confirmed Sunday it would respect FIG's decision and seek to have Chiles' medal returned.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  2. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  4. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  5. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season
  3. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  4. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 11, 2024
  2. Anantnag Encounter Day 2: Injured Civilian Succumbs; Army Continues Anti-Terror Op
  3. Story Of A Humble Life: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
  4. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Held While Infiltrating Into India: BSF
  5. Another Encounter Takes Place In J&K's Kishtwar Near Machail Mata Shrine; No Casualties Reported
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  3. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  4. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  5. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
World News
  1. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  2. Bangladesh Interim Govt Warns Media Shutdown For Misleading News
  3. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  4. Ukraine's President Indirectly Confirms Daring Military Incursion Onto Russian Soil
  5. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13