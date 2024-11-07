Other Sports

India's Bid For Olympics 2036: Know IOC's Readiness And Competition For Hosting Rights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced the government's commitment, emphasizing that India will leave no stone unturned to secure the Olympics

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ioa olympics bid X the better india
India is among the favourites for hosting the Olympics 2036. Photo: X | The Better India
info_icon

The Indian Olympic Association (IOC) officially submitted its 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1, signalling India's aspiration to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. (More Sports News)

This move marks a crucial step in the country’s journey to bring the biggest global sporting event to Indian soil. The bid follows months of informal discussions with the IOC and positions India as a serious contender in the highly competitive race for the 2036 Games.

India’s bid is part of a broader effort to elevate its sports infrastructure and global standing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced the government's commitment, emphasizing that India will leave no stone unturned to secure the Olympics.

The country has been rapidly developing its sports facilities, driven by a vision to transform its sporting landscape. Hosting the Games is seen as a major opportunity to not only boost the sports sector but also stimulate socio-economic benefits like tourism, job creation, and infrastructure development.

However, India face tight competition. The IOC president, Thomas Bach has already revealed that the number of countries running for hosting rights of Olympics 2036 is in "double-digits".

Among them, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are likely to be India's main rivals. Both nations have been investing heavily in sports infrastructure, with Qatar’s successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabia's growing presence in global sporting events further raising their profile.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. - File
India's Bid For 2036 Olympics: PT Usha Says IOA Committed To Host Games Despite Internal Feud

BY PTI

Other countries like Turkey, Indonesia, and Chile are also competing for the Olympic spotlight. Turkey’s Istanbul has bid unsuccessfully for the Games four times, while Indonesia is building on its past successes, including hosting the 2018 Asian Games. Chile and Egypt have also expressed strong interest, positioning themselves as potential candidates in the race.

India’s bid enters the "Continuous Dialogue" phase of the IOC’s Future Host process, where a feasibility study will assess the country's readiness, including infrastructure, sustainability, and human rights concerns. After this stage, if deemed suitable, India could be selected as a “Preferred Host,” moving it one step closer to the official election by the IOC members.

Financial considerations also play a crucial role in hosting such a massive event. While the Olympics can boost tourism and create jobs, they can also be financially burdensome, as seen in past Games like Montreal 1976 and Athens 2004, where costs spiralled out of control.

However, cities like London 2012 have shown that with careful planning, the Games can leave lasting economic benefits through well-utilized infrastructure and long-term venue use.

India's bid is strategically backed by the government, sports bodies, and local authorities, who are working to create a robust plan that aligns with the IOC’s criteria. If successful, the 2036 Olympics would be a transformative milestone in India’s sports history.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Preview: Young Stars Aim For Victory In Series Opener In Durban
  2. Former India Cricketer Sandeep Patil Lauds John Wright's Coaching Style In His Autobiography
  3. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: OMA To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics
  2. UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics
  3. UAE's Al-Ain Sack Coach Hernan Crespo Less Than 6 Months After AFC Champions League Triumph
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Arteta Says Gunners Were 'Harshly Done By', Citing Merino's Missed Penalty
  5. Premier League: Fulham Full Of Confidence For Crystal Palace Trip After Dramatic Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video
  2. Centre Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality | Details
  3. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  4. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  5. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  3. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  4. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
World News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law
  3. This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency
  4. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  5. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival