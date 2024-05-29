Other Sports

Indian Grand Prix 2, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The Indian athletes will vie for top spot and bettering their personal best. Read more for live streaming details

Vithya Ramraj
The second Indian Grand Prix of the 2024 season is all set to take the spotlight on Thursday, May 30, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. (More Sports News)

This highly anticipated athletics domestic event will bring together India's finest track and field athletes for a thrilling day of competition aimed at improving their personal bests and rankings and reaching Paris Olympics qualification marks.

Around 128 athletes will take part in this event from different states.

As the event is being hosted in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, the highest number of athletes participating are also from TN. A total of 51 athletes from the state are participating across various categories.

Events at Indian Grand Prix 2

Photo: AFI Official Website
info_icon

Live Streaming Details For Indian Grand Prix 2

When to watch Indian Grand Prix 2?

The track and field action is set to unfold on Thursday, May 30, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 2?

The events of Indian Grand Prix 2 will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Athletics Federation Of India.

