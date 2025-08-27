India To Host 2025 FIDE World Cup; PM Modi Says Country 'Delighted'

“India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans," said Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President. "After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess, and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history.”