Other Sports

Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian Wins Women's 66kg QF Bout, Guaranteed A Medal

Algerian, who entered the quarter-final on controversial grounds, progressed to the semis via an unanimous decision

Imane Khelif, Boxing. Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif in action at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon

Imane Khelif has defeated Hungarian boxer Luca Hamori in the quarter-final of the Women's 66kg boxing event on Saturday, August 3 at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Khelif, who is guaranteed a medal, won the quarter-final via an unanimous decision against Hamori. Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary 5:0.

There was a bit of Indian representation too in the bout, with Kabilan Sai Ashok who was the referee.

India's Lovlina Borgohain had won in the same weight class at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Busenaz Surmeneli, who lost today to the Thailand's J. Suwannapheng, was the gold medallist.

Imane Khelif meets Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand for a place in the final on August 6. Earlier, Suwannapheng defeated Turkiye's Busenaz Sürmeneli 4-1.

Khelif will clinch at least a bronze medal in her second Olympics after failing to medal at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.

Ahead of the quarter-final tie, Khelif had faced international scrutiny after the banned International Boxing Association claimed the Algerian had failed an unspecified eligibility test for women’s competition last year.

She then won her opening bout on Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy tearfully abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  2. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
  3. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
Football News
  1. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  2. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
  3. Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs
  4. Guardiola As New ENG Manager? City Boss Committed To Club Amid England Managerial Talks
  5. France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
  2. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
  3. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  4. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  4. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  5. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  2. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  4. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  5. Weather News Updates: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Kerala Govt To Establish Township For Displaced Persons
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  2. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  3. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  4. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  5. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
World News
  1. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  2. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  3. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  4. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  5. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh