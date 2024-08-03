Imane Khelif has defeated Hungarian boxer Luca Hamori in the quarter-final of the Women's 66kg boxing event on Saturday, August 3 at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Khelif, who is guaranteed a medal, won the quarter-final via an unanimous decision against Hamori. Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary 5:0.
There was a bit of Indian representation too in the bout, with Kabilan Sai Ashok who was the referee.
India's Lovlina Borgohain had won in the same weight class at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Busenaz Surmeneli, who lost today to the Thailand's J. Suwannapheng, was the gold medallist.
Imane Khelif meets Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand for a place in the final on August 6. Earlier, Suwannapheng defeated Turkiye's Busenaz Sürmeneli 4-1.
Khelif will clinch at least a bronze medal in her second Olympics after failing to medal at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.
Ahead of the quarter-final tie, Khelif had faced international scrutiny after the banned International Boxing Association claimed the Algerian had failed an unspecified eligibility test for women’s competition last year.
She then won her opening bout on Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy tearfully abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds.
(With AP inputs)