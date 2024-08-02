Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori Boxing Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout

Imane Khelif's next fight at the Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled against Luca Hamori in the Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout on Saturday, August 3. This match follows the ongoing boxing gender tests controversy. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 25-year-old Imane Khelif is one of the two boxers of who are allowed to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests. The other boxer in a similar situation is Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan.
The Algerian boxer shot into the limelight following her bout against Italy's Angela Carini that ended only in 46s, very unusual at Olympic Games. The Italian refused to fight further after she received a big punch from Khelif that caused immense pain in her nose. Later, Carini was announced the loser of the bout. She left the ring while crying.
Big names, including Italian President Giorgia Meloni, have weighed in, calling the situation unfair. The fact that Khelif failed two previous gender tests is being highlighted in the debate.
Imane Khelif's next opponent is 23-year-old Hungarian boxer Luca Hamori, an 11-time national champion who also reached the finals at the European U-22 Championships. Harmoni advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Games after defeating Marissa Williamson Pohlman.
When is Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori, Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout?
Imane Khelif's next match against Luca Hamori at the Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout is slated for Satursday, August 3, at around 8:52pm IST.
Where to watch Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori, Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout?
Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori, Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg quarter-final bout will be aired live on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.