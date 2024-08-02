Other Sports

Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori Boxing Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout

The Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will fight against Hungarian Luca Hamori in the women's 66kg quarter-final bout at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on August 3rd, Wednesday. Here's the live streaming details

Imane-khalefi-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics boxing match. AP Photo
info_icon

Imane Khelif's next fight at the Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled against Luca Hamori in the Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout on Saturday, August 3. This match follows the ongoing boxing gender tests controversy.  (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 25-year-old Imane Khelif is one of the two boxers of who are allowed to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests. The other boxer in a similar situation is Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan.

The Algerian boxer shot into the limelight following her bout against Italy's Angela Carini that ended only in 46s, very unusual at Olympic Games. The Italian refused to fight further after she received a big punch from Khelif that caused immense pain in her nose. Later, Carini was announced the loser of the bout. She left the ring while crying.

Big names, including Italian President Giorgia Meloni, have weighed in, calling the situation unfair. The fact that Khelif failed two previous gender tests is being highlighted in the debate.

Imane Khelif's next opponent is 23-year-old Hungarian boxer Luca Hamori, an 11-time national champion who also reached the finals at the European U-22 Championships. Harmoni advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Games after defeating Marissa Williamson Pohlman.

When is Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori, Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout?

Imane Khelif's next match against Luca Hamori at the Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout is slated for Satursday, August 3, at around 8:52pm IST.

Where to watch Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori, Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg Quarter-Final Bout?

Imane Khelif Vs Luca Hamori, Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 66kg quarter-final bout will be aired live on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Kohli, Iyer Calm Nerves As IND Reach 109/3 After 20 Overs
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  2. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  3. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  4. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  5. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
Tennis News
  1. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  5. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  2. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  3. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  4. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad: Drone Visuals Show Extent Of Damage As Deadly Landslides Bury Hundreds
  2. Advisory Issued For Indian Nationals In Israel Amid Middle-East Tension
  3. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  4. Delhi: ORN Coaching Centres Offer Free Training To Rau's Students, Financial Aid For Kin Of Aspirants Killed
  5. Pune: Toddler Crushed To Death After Metal Gate Falls On Her While Playing; Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  4. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Kohli, Iyer Calm Nerves As IND Reach 109/3 After 20 Overs
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers To Fight For Bronze; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Men's Singles Finalist
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI