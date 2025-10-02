Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Past Haryana Steelers In Thriller

Reigning Pro Kabaddi League champions Haryana Steelers had a lead of ten points at one stage, before the Jaipur Pink Panthers bounced back to script a sensational turnaround, registering a mammoth 17 points in the final quarter

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match report Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sahil Satpal, Ali Samadi stepped up with seven and six points respectively for Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri had four tackle points each

  • Vinay’s Super 10 and Rahul Sethpal’s High Five go in vain for Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers made a remarkable comeback to clinch a thrilling 37-36 victory against Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Defending champions Haryana Steelers had a lead of ten points at one stage, before the Panthers roared back to script a sensational turnaround, registering a mammoth 17 points in the final quarter.

Sahil Satpal and Ali Samadi stepped up with seven and six points respectively, while Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri had four tackle points each. For Haryana Steelers, Vinay’s Super 10 and Rahul Sethpal’s High Five failed to get them over the line.

It was also revenge for Pink Panthers head coach Narender Redhu, who lost to Haryana Steelers and Manpreet Singh in the final of PKL 11 as the head coach of Patna Pirates.

It was an imposing start from the defending champions, with Vinay opening the scoring and Neeraj Kumar following it up with a tackle on Nitin Kumar. Deepanshu Khatri struck back for the Pink Panthers, bringing down Vinay, before Ali Samadi showcased his offensive prowess.

The Steelers soon began to impose themselves on the game, though. Vinay executed a successful do-or-die raid to give his side a three-point lead, and Rahul Ahri followed it up with another tackle on Nitin Kumar, keeping him quiet in the opening exchanges.

Related Content
Related Content

Shivam Patare then registered a couple of two-point raids, giving his side a 10-4 lead after the opening ten minutes.

Pink Panthers showed resilience, fighting back with a couple of Super Tackles to cut the deficit to three points at 11-8. However, Ashish Narwal halted their momentum, proving to be a menace on the raiding end.

Haryana Steelers eventually registered the first All Out of the game courtesy of a tackle by Rahul Sethpal, helping them retain a seven-point lead at halftime, with the score at 20-13.

The Steelers began the second half much like they did in the first, with Vinay opening the scoring for them. Rahul Sethpal also recorded his third tackle of the night, giving his side some breathing room.

Deepanshu Khatri and Sahil kept the scoreboard ticking before the defending champions shut the door again. Rahul Sethpal completed his High Five, giving his side a six-point lead (26-20) heading into the final quarter.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. - Pro Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Tamil Thalaivas Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers, End Three-Game Losing Streak

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It was a tussle between these two sides in the final 10 minutes, with neither of them taking a step back in this engaging clash.

The Steelers were clinging on with the score at 30-26, but Ali Samadi and Sahil Satpal soon found some momentum for the Pink Panthers. The latter went on a spree to help his side cut the deficit down to a point with a two-point raid with under a minute to go.

The Steelers were trying to play to the clock with time running out, but Pink Panthers were having none of it.

Nitin Rawal came in with a clutch tackle on Vinay to execute an All Out on the defending champions, turning the tables in his team’s favour to give them a one-point lead.

In the final raid of the game, Vinay managed to register a bonus point before being tackled by Deepanshu to give the two-time champions a thrilling comeback win in the final minute of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

  3. ILT20 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Unsold After Setting Highest Base Price

  4. Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi Says India 'Welcome To Collect Trophy' From Him At ACC Office

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India, Irani Cup: Atharva Taide's Unbeaten Ton Takes Hosts To 280/5 On Day 1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  2. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  3. Delhi’s Institution For The Blind Faces Closure Amid Recognition Dispute

  4. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  5. PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp Marking 100 Years Of RSS

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Idli Kadai X Review: Netizens Hail Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer; Call It 'A Perfect Family Entertainer'

  4. After Paresh Rawal's Taj Story Poster Controversy, Makers Issue Statement: It Focuses Solely On Historical Facts

  5. They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite A Slowdown, Pawan Kalyan Starrer Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Mark

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  2. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  3. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  4. US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

  5. UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick