Gujarat Giants Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025: Bulls Hold Off Giants’ Late Surge For 28-24 Win

Bengaluru Bulls secured a 28-24 win over Gujarat Giants, with Yogesh’s defence and Shinde’s raids proving decisive

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gujarat Giants Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025 Match Report
Gujarat Giants Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025: Bulls celebrating their win. Photo: PKL
Summary
  • Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Giants 28-24 in PKL 2025, led by skipper Yogesh’s defence

  • Akash Shinde’s raids and key Super Tackles kept Bulls ahead

  • Giants’ late surge fell short as Bulls held on for a tough win

Skipper Yogesh’s defensive acumen ensured Bengaluru Bulls' 28-24 win over Gujarat Giants in a pulsating Pro Kabaddi League match on Monday.

Despite a late surge from the Giants, it was the Bulls’ defensive discipline, led by Yogesh, that made the difference with his six points, alongside Akash Shinde’s seven points, as their side returned to winning ways.

The Bulls made the better start in the opening minutes of their clash against the Giants, with raiders Aashish Malik and Akash Shinde chipping in early points to keep them ahead. They looked composed in both attack and defence, with Sanjay Dhull and Alireza Mirzaian ensuring the Giants’ raiders didn’t find much success.

The Giants relied on Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya, but their raids didn’t yield much as Bengaluru held the edge at 5-4.

The momentum shifted dramatically when Visvanth V produced a stunning Super Raid, taking out Satyappa Matti, Sanjay and Deepak Sankar in one breath. That moment turned the tide, lifting the Giants into 6-5 lead and shifting pressure back on to the Bulls.

The second quarter saw the Bulls wrest back momentum after the Giants had briefly taken control. A moment of brilliance from Akash Shinde, who pulled off a Super Raid to dismiss Shadloui and Nitin Panwar, and prevented an ALL OUT -- swung the contest firmly in the Bulls’ favour.

Shinde followed it up with successive successful raids, while Aashish chipped in to keep the Giants’ defence under pressure.

The Giants tried to respond through Parteek Dahiya and Visvanth V, but the Bulls’ defence held its ground with timely Super Tackles, including a crucial one from Jitender Yadav. That defensive solidity and Shinde’s sharp raiding ensured the Bulls went into the halftime break with a 17-13 lead.

The Bulls tightened their grip on the contest, maintaining a healthy seven-point cushion over the Giants at the end of the third quarter. While the Giants pressed hard through Parteek and Visvanth, the Bulls’ defence stood tall at crucial moments. Yogesh produced a decisive Super Tackle on Dahiya, a moment that denied Gujarat the chance to inflict an ALL OUT and swing the momentum.

That defensive resilience was backed by steady raiding contributions from Alireza and Aashish, keeping the scoreboard ticking for the Bulls. Even when Akash Shinde was tackled by Shadloui, Bengaluru’s backline ensured they didn’t lose their shape.

By staving off repeated threats of an ALL OUT, the Bulls carried their 23-16 advantage into the final stretch, looking the more composed of the two sides.

The final quarter saw Gujarat Giants mount a spirited comeback, combining swift raids from Rakesh and Parteek with multiple Super Tackles from Lucky Sharma and Shubham Kumar. The Giants clawed back points steadily, cutting into Bengaluru Bulls’ lead and testing their composure.

However, the Bulls' defence, led by skipper Yogesh, proved too resilient to crack. A perfectly timed High Five from the skipper epitomised the Bulls’ defensive acumen, thwarting the Giants’ final attempts at an ALL OUT. They held on to their 28-24 lead, securing a hard-fought win.

Published At:
Tags

