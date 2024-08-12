Other Sports

Grand Chess Tour: Decent Draw For Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Despite Five Blacks In Rapid

American Hikaru Nakamura is one player who can spoil anyone’s party. Not part of the nine-confirmed invited players’ pool for the tour, Nakamura plays here as one of the three wild-card participants along with compatriot Lenier Dominguez and Aronian

rameshbabu praggnanandhaa turns 19 today twitter X
Indian chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Photo: X | Chess.com
info_icon

R Praggnanandhaa has been handed a decent draw at the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament with the Indian Grandmaster set to begin his campaign with black pieces against Levon Aronian of the United States in St. Louis. (More Sports News)

With white games against the French duo of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firoujza, Grand chess tour leader Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Nodirbek Abdusottorov of Uzbekistan, the Indian has a good opportunity to improve from his current third rank on the tour.

After doing well in the early part of the year, Praggnanandhaa was not at his best in the Biel Masters and dropped some important rating points to go out of the top ten world rankings. Known as someone who recovers quickly, the Indian who turned 19 last week, hopes to make amends and do well in the last two events.

With USD 1,75,000 at stake as the total prize pool Caruana starts as the big favourite for the title given his current form. The American had won the four-player tiebreaker in the Superbet Classic at Bucharest, Romania and then followed up with a five-rounds-to-spare victory at the Superunited rapid and blitz in Zagreb, Croatia.

American Hikaru Nakamura is one player who can spoil anyone’s party. Not part of the nine-confirmed invited players’ pool for the tour, Nakamura plays here as one of the three wild-card participants along with compatriot Lenier Dominguez and Aronian.

Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu. - Photo: X | Vaishali Chess
Global Chess League: Vaishali Rameshbabu, Nihal Sarin Headline Player Draft Ahead Of Season 2

BY PTI

Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi might be struggling as someone who has been twice world championship challenger but he has it in him to regain the magical touch on any given day. Nepomniachtchi’s performance will however depend on how many games he wins overall.

The event, to be played under rapid and blitz rules, will have nine rounds of rapid and eighteen rounds of blitz between ten players. Each rapid victory is worth two points with one point awarded for a draw.

In the blitz, however, the usual scoring system of one for a win and 0.5 for a draw will be followed to determine the overall winner.

The five-day event will be followed by the Sinquefield Cup, the last event on the Grand Chess tour this year wherein India’s D Gukesh will also join Praggnanandhaa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Hackers Demanded $400’: NCP Leader Supriya Sule After Her Phone, WhatsApp Hacked
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  3. Day In Pics: August 12, 2024
  4. ‘Grave Mistake In Foreign Policy’: Akhilesh Yadav In Apparent Reference To Bangladesh Crisis
  5. NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List
Entertainment News
  1. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  2. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  3. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  4. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  5. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
US News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  4. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  5. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
World News
  1. Bangladesh Interim Govt Urges Protesters To Surrender All Illegal Firearms Within A Week
  2. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  3. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  4. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged