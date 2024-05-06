Other Sports

GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Ajeetesh Sandhu Secures T-28 Finish

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who carded 71-71-74-69, finished T-28. Three other Indians Shiv Kapur, S Chikkarangappa and Karandeep Kochhar missed the cut

Ajeetesh Sandhu/X
Ajeetesh Sandhu secured a T-28 finish in Seoul. Photo: Ajeetesh Sandhu/X
Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia dropped four shots in the last three holes to finish T-37 while Ajeetesh Sandhu fared better to secure a T-28 result at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in Seoul. (More Sports News)

Chawrasia closed the week with a 4-over 75 to total 3-over 287 after being even par through 15 holes.

Chawrasia, who had three birdies and three bogeys in the first 15 holes, bogeyed the 16th and the 18th and dropped a double bogey on Par-3 17th for a round of 75, after shooting 72-67-73 on the first three days.

File Photo: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Centre) in conversation with Gaganjeet Bhullar (R). - Photo: X / @anirbangolf
IGU Launches Fresh Initiatives To Grow Golf In India

BY PTI

Korean Hongtaek Kim, who is a star on the golf simulator circuit on Korea’s GTour and has a nickname ‘King of the Screen’ won the tournament. He beat Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in a sudden-death play-off on an overcast day with persistent rain.

