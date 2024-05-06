Other Sports

IGU Launches Fresh Initiatives To Grow Golf In India

IGU is an affiliate member of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), an association of National PGAs. It has the National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) under its wings

Advertisement

anirban lahiri twitter
File Photo: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Centre) in conversation with Gaganjeet Bhullar (R). Photo: X / @anirbangolf
info_icon

Buoyed by the recent success of its young amateurs, the Indian Golf Union has spread its activities to ‘Training the Trainers’ and ‘Growing the Game’ to grow the game in the country. (More Sports News)

The Sports Ministry has been generous in backing the golfers ahead of the Paris Olympics. The IGU has brought an international trainer to have special sessions with teaching professionals and coaches.

“Time and again, we have been told at international meetings how the fraternity looks at India to grow the game in the region.

"We have the numbers, we have a coaches certification system and now with the programmes to ‘Teaching our teachers’ and getting more people to play the game, we are hopeful in next few years, India will be a golfing force," said IGU President Brijinder Singh.

Advertisement

Indian Golf Union regularly organises coaching camps for the development of sport. - X (Indian Golf Union)
Fast-Growing Indian Golf Union Gets Thumbs Up From The R&A - Here's Why It's Important

BY PTI

He said IGU aims to get golf into programmes like the Khelo India Games and to make the sport part of the curriculum in schools.

IGU is an affiliate member of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), an association of National PGAs. It has the National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) under its wings.

The CPG has sent Master Trainers for Indian coaches, assistant teachers and officials for a three-day workshop which concludes on Monday. This is one of the biggest programmes undertaken by the NGAI, which the IGU set up almost two decades ago. Former India golfer Manav Das is guiding the NGAI through it.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates