Other Sports

Dutch Ladies Open: Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari Miss Cut To End Indian Challenge

Swiss star Kim Metraux followed up a fantastic first day with a 5-under 67 to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard

tvesa malik-Golf
Tvesa Malik. Photo: X/@jswsports
info_icon

The Indian challenge at the Dutch Ladies Open came to an early end as Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari missed the 36-hole cut in the last Ladies European Tour event ahead of the Paris Olympics. (More Sports News)

Vani, who had a good start in the first round with 2-under 70, dropped to 4-over 76 and missed the cut by one shot. Vani finished at 2-over and the cut was 1-over.

Tvesa (73-80) and Ridhima (73-75) too failed to make the cut.

Justin Rose - null
The Open 2024: Justin Rose Eyeing 'Dream' Win At Royal Troon

BY Stats Perform

The next LET event will be the Women’s Scottish Open, a week after the Olympics, and then comes the AIG Women’s Open in the last week of August.

Swiss star Kim Metraux followed up a fantastic first day with a 5-under 67 to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Metraux, who is searching for her maiden LET victory, led overnight after an opening round of 65 (-7) at Hilversumsche Golf Club.

Starting her second round on the 10th tee, Metraux rolled in a birdie on 10 before back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12.

But the 29-year-old soon found her rhythm again with birdies on holes 13 and 17 to make the turn in one-under.

Metraux rolled in four birdies on her back nine for her round of five-under and to lead by five strokes with a total of 12-under-par.

Metraux is the older sister of two-time LET winner Morgane, who won the Jabra Ladies Open earlier this year.

England’s Liz Young and Singapore’s Shannon Tan are both in a share of second place on seven-under-par after 36 holes.

Young, who won the 2022 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, produced rounds of 68-69 on the first two days in the Netherlands.

Germany’s Laura Funfstuck and Czechia’s Jana Melichova are one shot further back in a tie for fourth place on six-under-par.

The cut fell at +1 with 68 players making it through to the final day of competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs NEP, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Pakistan Women Thrash Nepal By Nine Wickets
  2. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  3. BCCI Announces Rs 8.5 Crore Support For IOA For Indian Paris Olympics Contingent
  4. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
Football News
  1. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  2. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
  3. Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment
  4. Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax
  5. Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  2. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  3. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News Highlights: Economic Survey To Be Tabled On Monday; Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh
  2. ‘Bowing Before Gun-Toting Forces’: Omar Abdullah Slams Calls For Delaying J&K Polls Amid Terror Attacks
  3. Union Budget 2024: Parliament Budget Session Begins July 22 With Economic Survey | What To Expect
  4. AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP Of Conspiring To Kill Arvind Kejriwal In Jail
  5. Kerala’s Battle With A Deadly Virus- The Cases Of Nipah Deaths In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
  2. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  3. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  4. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  5. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
World News
  1. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
  2. Pakistani Consulate Attacked By 'Afghans' In Germany, Flag Pulled Down; Islamabad Condemns
  3. 'No Red Lines': Yemen's Houthis Vow 'Huge' Retaliation After Israeli Strikes Hodeidah
  4. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  5. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate