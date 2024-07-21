Other Sports

The Open 2024: Justin Rose Eyeing 'Dream' Win At Royal Troon

Rose is just one stroke off leader Billy Horschel after the third round, having carded a two-over-par 73 on Saturday, leaving him three under ahead of the final round

Justin Rose-golf-the open 2024
Justin Rose
info_icon

Justin Rose believes he has what it takes to live out his "dream" going into the final day of The Open. (More Sports News)

Rose is just one stroke off leader Billy Horschel after the third round, having carded a two-over-par 73 on Saturday, leaving him three under ahead of the final round.

He is one of six in joint second, as he looks to become the first Englishman to win the Claret Jug since 1992 when it was lifted by Nick Faldo at Muirfield.

Rose is aiming to win just his second major, following his U.S. Open success in 2013, and having had to go through qualifying to make it into the field, he is relishing his chance among the chasing pack.

"I feel like I've got nothing to lose," he said. "I'm right there within touching distance.

Tiger Woods failed to make the weekend at Royal Troon - null
The Open 2024: Tiger Woods To Miss Cut After Finishing 14 Over, Plans To Play Next Year

BY Stats Perform

"[Sunday] is going to be massive. Those are days I've been working hard for, days I've still been believing I can have.

"In a few years, it'll be someone else's dream. But it's still my dream right now, and I've got a great opportunity to go live it out."

Heavy rain and high winds affected the late starters at Royal Troon on Saturday, though Rose held his nerve along the back nine with eight pars and one bogey to keep himself in the running.

"That was super tough," Rose said. "I did such a good job on the back nine hanging in.

"Obviously, eventually, a bogey came [at the 17th], which I think was going to happen at some point.

"To sort of double down and bogey 18 as well would have definitely made dinner taste a little worse. I think really that par putt on 18 has really put me in a really great spot mentally."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  2. NEP Vs PAK, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Pakistan Women Opt To Bowl First Against Nepal; Check Playing XIs
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
  4. IND-W Vs UAE-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Thrash UAE By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  5. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  2. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
  3. Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment
  4. Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax
  5. Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou
Tennis News
  1. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  5. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Heavy Rainfall Brings Mumbai To Standstill, City Reports Waterlogging | In Pics
  2. India News LIVE: Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh; Heavy Rains Lash Over Mumbai, Waterlogging Reported
  3. CUET Result 2024: NTA To Declare CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Soon | How And Where To Download Scorecard
  4. Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh. Here's Why
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Heavy Traffic Expected In Delhi, Check Advisory For Route Diversions
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  5. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
World News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Chinese President Jinping Pens 'Beautiful Letter' To Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt
  5. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate