The Open 2024: Justin Rose Eyeing 'Dream' Win At Royal Troon

Justin Rose believes he has what it takes to live out his "dream" going into the final day of The Open. (More Sports News)
Rose is just one stroke off leader Billy Horschel after the third round, having carded a two-over-par 73 on Saturday, leaving him three under ahead of the final round.
He is one of six in joint second, as he looks to become the first Englishman to win the Claret Jug since 1992 when it was lifted by Nick Faldo at Muirfield.
Rose is aiming to win just his second major, following his U.S. Open success in 2013, and having had to go through qualifying to make it into the field, he is relishing his chance among the chasing pack.
"I feel like I've got nothing to lose," he said. "I'm right there within touching distance.
"[Sunday] is going to be massive. Those are days I've been working hard for, days I've still been believing I can have.
"In a few years, it'll be someone else's dream. But it's still my dream right now, and I've got a great opportunity to go live it out."
Heavy rain and high winds affected the late starters at Royal Troon on Saturday, though Rose held his nerve along the back nine with eight pars and one bogey to keep himself in the running.
"That was super tough," Rose said. "I did such a good job on the back nine hanging in.
"Obviously, eventually, a bogey came [at the 17th], which I think was going to happen at some point.
"To sort of double down and bogey 18 as well would have definitely made dinner taste a little worse. I think really that par putt on 18 has really put me in a really great spot mentally."