Valkyries 74-57 Sun, WNBA: Hayes, Zandalasini Lead Golden State To Key Win Over Connecticut

Cecilia Zandalasini, Tiffany Hayes net 17 points apiece for Golden State Valkyries
Janelle Salaun scores 11 of her 16 points in second half
Connecticut Sun have now lost five straight WNBA games
Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini led a balanced Golden State offence with 17 points each as the Valkyries picked up an important win with Monday's 74-57 victory over the Connecticut Sun.
Golden State's second straight win moved the expansion Valkyries (16-15) into sole possession of seventh place in the WNBA standings, a half-game ahead of the Seattle Storm and a full game in front of the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks. The top eight teams qualify for the post-season.
Janelle Salaun scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half to help the Valkyries pull away from the cold-shooting Sun, who own the league's worst record at 5-26 and have now lost five straight.
Connecticut received 13 points and 14 rebounds from Aneesah Morrow, but shot just 34.4 per cent from the field and went 5 of 25 from 3-point range.
Salaun finished 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, while Hayes was 3 of 6 and the Valkyries also got 10 assists from point guard Veronica Burton.
Golden State never trailed after giving up the game's first basket, though the Sun stayed within striking distance throughout the first half and trailed just 32-26 at the break after Morrow sank a hook shot in the final seconds of the second quarter.
The Valkyries got hot after the intermission, however, knocking down four 3-pointers during a 14-3 run that stretched their lead to 53-36 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Connecticut fought back to cut the deficit to seven points early in the fourth, but the Valkyries buried four more 3-pointers during a 14-2 spurt that put the game out of reach and increased their advantage to 69-50 with 4 1/2 minutes to go.