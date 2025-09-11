EuroBasket: Germany Hold On Against Luka Doncic-led Slovenia To Reach Semi-finals

Germany withstood Slovenia's charge, led by Luka Doncic, to book their place in the EuroBasket semi-finals with a 99-91 win on Wednesday.
Germany had already watched on as the likes of Spain, Serbia and France all made early exits, but dug deep to make sure they made it to the final four, where they will face first-time semi-finalists Finland on Friday.
Doncic did everything he could to try and push Slovenia forward, though, scoring a game-high 39 points, as well as getting 10 rebounds and seven assists, but it was not enough.
Franz Wagner led the way for Germany with 23 points, and Dennis Schroder picked up 20 points, while Daniel Theis put in a standout performance, getting 15 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists.
Slovenia had led 51-45 at the break, having held off Germany's attempt to flip the script in the second quarter, but the world champions showed their mettle at the end, holding onto their lead when it mattered.
Slovenia have now been knocked out in the quarter-finals for the second straight EuroBasket, but while they suffered heartbreak, Finland were in dreamland.
Finland are through to the semi-finals for the first time in their history after prevailing 93-79 against Georgia.
Mikael Jantunen led the way, with 19 points, while Lauri Markkanen produced another inspired performance to add 17 points.
Finland's late first-quarter run opened up a big gap from which Georgia struggled to recover. They scored 57 points in the first half, the fourth time they have scored over 50 before half-time in a EuroBasket game since Lassi Tuovi took over in 2022.
And though Georgia pulled back to within six of their opponents, Miro Little knocked down a deep 3-pointer to get Finland back on track in a confident victory.