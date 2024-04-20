Other Sports

FIDE Candidates Chess, Round 13 Preview: D Gukesh To Face Firouzja Alireza

With 7.5 points in his bag, D Gukesh shares the lead with Hikaru Nakamura and Ian Nepomniachtchi. Just two rounds are remaining at FIDE Candidates Chess 2024, the sport's biggest event of the year

Advertisement

International%20Chess%20Federation%20(FIDE)%2FMichal%20Walusza
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh in action at FIDE Candidates Chess 2024, in Toronto. Photo: International Chess Federation (FIDE)/Michal Walusza
info_icon

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will have his task cut out against Firouzja Alireza of France in the penultimate round of the Candidates' chess tournament, on what promises to be a photo-finish in Toronto. (More Chess News)

Gukesh, with his last white game, will improve his chances greatly in the tournament if he can get past Alireza, who has clearly been struggling.

With 7.5 points in his bag, Gukesh shares the lead with Hikaru Nakamura of the United States and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

Just two rounds are remaining in the biggest event of the year.

Despite Gukesh's dwindling time, he secured a draw by navigating into a queen endgame against top seed Fabiano Caruana at the FIDE Candidates chess tournament in Toronto. - X/International Chess Federation
FIDE Candidates Chess, Day 12: Gukesh Tied 2nd After Draw; Pragg, Gujrathi Face Setback

BY PTI

Advertisement

The most important clash of the penultimate round will be between Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura. The latter has been displaying top form having won three in a row while Nepomniachtchi is the only player in the tournament who has remained undefeated after 12 gruelling games.

Apart from these three, Fabiano Caruana is the only player who has a chance to win the event.

With seven points, thus far, the American will have to tackle a tough opposition in R Praggnanandhaa of India and finally Nepomniachtchi in the last round.

Even Gukesh has a tough opponent to deal with in Nakamura in the final round and much will depend on how he does against the world number three.

Advertisement

Praggnanandhaa had shown signs of a podium finish mid-way through the tournament but could not quite end up where he wanted to.

However, the Indian has displayed great promise and it is only a matter of time before he can be in the top five of the world ranking or even more. Currently Praggnanandhaa has six points.

Another Indian Vidit Gujrathi had a promising start and his two victories against Nakamura in the tournament stand out as his best efforts.

Nerves, however, played some part along with time pressure on certain occasions and the Indian will have to wait for another chance.

It has been a tough call for Alireza, who has just 4.5 points while Abasov, on three points, is at the bottom of the table.

In the women's section, Zhongyi Tan is in the front on eight points and her nearest contender is compatriot Tingjie Lei, who is a half point behind.

India's 84th Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu. - null
Vaishali Rameshbabu Becomes India's 84th Grandmaster; Her And Praggnanandhaa First Sibling Pair In Chess History To Achieve Feat

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The two leaders are followed by Russian duo of Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno along with India's Koneru Humpy on six points apiece.

R Vaishali on 5.5 points comes in next, a full point ahead of Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and Nurgyul Salimovaa of Bulgaria.

Advertisement

Pairings of round 13 (Indians unless specified): Vidit Gujrathi (5) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE, 3); D Gukesh (7.5) vs Firouzja Alireza (FRA, 4.5); R Praggnanandhaa (6) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7); Ian Nepomniachthi (FID, 7.5) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 7.5).

Women: Zhongyi Tan (CHN, 8) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (FID, 6); Koneru Humpy (6) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR, 4.5); R Vaishali (5.5) vs Tingjie Lei (CHN, 7.5); Nurgyuaal Salimova (BUL, 4.5) vs Kateryna Lagno (FID, 6).

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
      2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
      3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
      4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
      5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
      6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
      7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
      8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final