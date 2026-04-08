Doha Diamond League In Qatar Postponed To June Due To Middle East Conflict

Summary of this article
The Doha Diamond League 2026 in Qatar, scheduled for May 8, has been postponed to June 19 due to the Middle East conflict
Organisers said the decision was taken in the interests of athlete and spectator safety
The Diamond League 2026 season will now open in Shanghai on May 16
The Doha Diamond League track meet in Qatar has been postponed from May to June due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Doha leg, originally scheduled for May 8 as the season opener, will now be held on June 19 “should conditions allow”.
“In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been monitoring the situation in Doha, working in close coordination with meeting organisers, Qatari authorities and other stakeholders,” the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.
“In the interests of athlete and spectator safety, a decision has now been taken to postpone the meeting. Should conditions allow, it will now be held on June 19.”
Iran, Israel, and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire hours after the announcement. Meanwhile, the Diamond League 2026 season will open with the Shanghai meet on May 16.
It remains to be seen if Neeraj Chopra, who did not compete in Shanghai in 2025, will do so this year. The Indian javelin thrower had breached the 90-metre mark in Qatar.
Date Change Leads To Venue Shift
The revised June date will also lead to the meet being moved to the Khalifa International Stadium to take into account the expected high summer temperatures. The new venue, which was used during the 2019 World Athletics Championships, is equipped with large cooling systems.
Qatar’s sporting calendar has already been affected by the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US. The “Finalissima” between Argentina and Spain was cancelled, while the country’s MotoGP round has been pushed to November. Across the Gulf region, Formula 1 Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, scheduled in April, were also called off.
Why was the Doha Diamond League 2026 postponed?
The Doha Diamond League 2026 was postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with organisers prioritising athlete and spectator safety.
When will the Doha Diamond League 2026 now be held?
The Doha Diamond League 2026 was originally set for May 8, 2026, but has been rescheduled to June 19, 2026, if conditions allow.
Where will the Doha Diamond League 2026 be held?
The Doha Diamond League 2026 will now be staged at the Khalifa International Stadium, which has cooling systems to handle Qatar’s summer heat.