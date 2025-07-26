Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Highlights, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy Seals Draw, All Eyes On Game 2

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Highlights, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: There will be two classical rounds to decide the winner, following which tie-breaks if needed. Follow the latest from the titanic all-Indian title clash

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Updates, FIDE Womens Chess World Cup Final
Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: The 38-year-old beat China's Lei Tingjie in the semi-finals. Photo: Anna Shtourman/FIDE
Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Highlights, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: The first game of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final between 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh and veteran GM Koneru Humpy ended in a hard-fought draw after 41 moves on Saturday in Batumi, Georgia. Playing her first final at this level, Divya surprised with 1.d4, an opening she hadn’t used all tournament, and showed early ambition with the white pieces. But as the game wore on, time pressure crept in, and despite declining a threefold repetition at one point, Divya couldn’t convert her edge. Humpy, calm and composed throughout, used her experience to neutralise the position and eventually repeated moves to force a draw. With the match level at 0.5–0.5, the spotlight now shifts to Game 2, where Humpy will have the white pieces.
LIVE UPDATES

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Greetings!

Welcome and thank you for joining us for what will no doubt be a match to remember in Indian chess history. Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh have guaranteed a first-time Indian winner at the Women's Chess World Cup, and will lock horns for the title over two rounds. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from Game 1.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match starts at around 4:45pm IST. Live streaming for the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup final between Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy will start at 4:30pm IST on the FIDE chess YouTube channel. The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Road To Final

Deshmukh beat compatriot Harika Dronavalli 3-1 in the quarter-finals before battling past China's Tan Zhongyi 1.5-0.5 in the semis. As for Humpy, she overcame Chinese opponents in the last eight as well as last four stage: first Yuxin Song by a 1.5-0.5 margin, then Lei Tingjie 5-3.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Queen's Gambit Opening

Game 1 gets underway. Humpy is playing with black pieces, which means Deshmukh starts off. The 19-year-old goes with a Queen's Gambit opening, and the senior pro accepts it.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: First Six Moves

Here are the first six moves by each player (Deshmukh, then Humpy):

  1. d4 d5

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: First 8 Moves

  1. d4 d5

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Castles Early

Divya tucks her king away safely with kingside castling. 8. 0-0 done and dusted. That’s a major milestone in the early game, especially in this sharp line of the Queen’s Gambit Accepted where the centre is still wide open and both players are jostling for control. It’s a sensible, get-out-of-trouble-early kind of move.

Humpy had just dropped back with, Bb7, a little too safe, maybe, and now Divya has nudged ahead in the race to finish development.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy In Deep Think

Divya’s chair is empty for now, she’s stepped away after a confident start, leaving the board with a 15-minute lead on the clock. That alone speaks volumes. While she’s been blitzing through the early moves, Humpy remains seated, chin resting on hand, deep in calculation.

We’re only eight moves in, but the position is already razor-sharp, and time management could become a decisive factor later.

So far, Divya’s smooth pace suggests she’s walking on home prep. Humpy, meanwhile, is taking no chances, double-checking every critical line before committing. But we all know that's just her style.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Wait Is Over

We’ve just had a big exchange in the centre. Humpy takes on c3 with her bishop, and after Divya recaptures with the b-pawn, Humpy immediately jumps in with Nxe4, grabbing the central pawn and challenging White's control.

That’s the first real punch from Humpy today. Divya still has a lead on the clock and her king is tucked away, but she’s got to react now. The queenside structure’s a bit loose, and Humpy’s knight is sitting pretty in the centre. Tension is building, the game is on.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 - d5

  2. c4 - dxc4

  3. e4 - e5

  4. Nf3 - Bb4+

  5. Nc3 - Nf6

  6. Nxe5 - b5

  7. Be2 - Bb7

  8. O-O - Bxc3

  9. bxc3 - Nxe4

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Takes Her Time

The roles have flipped. After that sharp Nxe4 from Humpy, it’s Divya who’s deep in thought now, eyes fixed on the board, calculating her response. Meanwhile, Humpy’s out of her chair, looking relaxed after landing the first tactical shot of the game.

Divya’s got to figure out how to deal with that central knight and the slightly messy queenside pawns. Is there a clean way to regain control, or will she have to concede some ground to keep the position stable?

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Makes 10th Move

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Finds Ba3 After 27 Minutes

After a long think, 27 minutes on the clock, Divya plays the engine-approved Ba3. It’s precise, it’s thematic, but it comes at a cost. Her earlier time advantage is gone. Humpy’s turn now, and she’s got a decision to make.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Gains Edge

Humpy responds to Ba3 by retreating her knight, a cautious move aimed at covering the dark-square diagonal and neutralising Divya’s bishop. But the engines are unimpressed.

The evaluation bar ticks upward in White’s favour, and Humpy’s accuracy takes a dip. It’s a small but significant shift, Divya now has the upper hand on both the board and the bar.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Makes 11th Move

No hesitation this time, Divya quickly finds the best move, sliding her bishop to f3 to tighten the grip on Humpy’s queenside. The pressure’s mounting, and Humpy responds by shifting her queen across to defend the bishop. Solid, but reactive, it’s Divya who’s steering the game right now.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Blunder Or Just Bold?

That looked dicey, Divya goes for 12. Nxc4, but it might be a slip. Humpy wastes no time, snapping back with 12. bxc4 to immediately restore material balance. More than that, it shores up her control in the centre. Calm, clinical, and experienced, Humpy’s response puts the pressure right back on Divya.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Some Fast Moves

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

  14. Bxb7 Qxb7

  15. Qe2 Nc6

  16. d5 h5

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Strikes With d5

Divya pushes 16. d5, a sharp and aggressive thrust aimed at cracking open the centre while Humpy’s king remains uncastled. It’s a bold attempt to seize the initiative in a tense, dynamic position.

But Humpy keeps her cool and answers with a classy, h5, holding her ground and hinting at counterplay of her own. This one’s heating up fast.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Clock Ticking For Divya As Time Pressure Looms

Divya’s down to 19 minutes, and we all know the clock hasn’t always been her friend in tense endgames. With 24 moves still to make before the time control kicks in, she’s got to juggle speed and precision, not an easy balance in such a sharp position.

Humpy, meanwhile, sits comfortably with 40 minutes and no urgency.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

  14. Bxb7 Qxb7

  15. Qe2 Nc6

  16. d5 h5

  17. Rab1 Qa6

  18. Bxd6+ cxd6

  19. dxc6 Qxc6

  20. Rb4

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy Is Taking Time

Divya challenges the rook on b4 with her own rook, prompting a long think from Humpy. With her time advantage, Humpy can afford a few minutes here.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: FYI

In case you’re wondering, the time control for classical games at the World Cup gives each player 90 minutes for the first 40 moves. Once they hit move 40, they get an additional 30 minutes for the rest of the game.

On top of that, there’s a 30-second increment added after every move right from the beginning. So while it’s a long format, managing time remains crucial, especially in sharp, tactical battles like this one.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

  14. Bxb7 Qxb7

  15. Qe2 Nc6

  16. d5 h5

  17. Rab1 Qa6

  18. Bxd6+ cxd6

  19. dxc6 Qxc6

  20. Rb4 Rc8

  21. Qe7+ Kg8

  22. Qxa7 Rh6

  23. h4

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Third-Place Playoff Ends Early

The third-place clash between Lei Tingjie and Tan Zhongyi wraps up quietly, as the players agree to a draw after just 34 moves. A short, peaceful end to their campaign.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

  14. Bxb7 Qxb7

  15. Qe2 Nc6

  16. d5 h5

  17. Rab1 Qa6

  18. Bxd6+ cxd6

  19. dxc6 Qxc6

  20. Rb4 Rc8

  21. Qe7+ Kg8

  22. Qxa7 Rh6

  23. h4 Rg6

  24. g3 Qf3

  25. Re3 Qd1+

  26. Kg2 Qd5+

  27. Kg1 Qd1+

  28. Kg2 Qd5+

  29. Kg1 Qd1+

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Says No To Repetition Draw

Big moment, Divya turns down the chance to repeat moves and claim a draw by threefold repetition. Instead, she sidesteps the sequence and calmly plays Kh2. It’s a quiet-looking move, but a bold message: she’s not done fighting yet. Divya wants more than half a point.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

  14. Bxb7 Qxb7

  15. Qe2 Nc6

  16. d5 h5

  17. Rab1 Qa6

  18. Bxd6+ cxd6

  19. dxc6 Qxc6

  20. Rb4 Rc8

  21. Qe7+ Kg8

  22. Qxa7 Rh6

  23. h4 Rg6

  24. g3 Qf3

  25. Re3 Qd1+

  26. Kg2 Qd5+

  27. Kg1 Qd1+

  28. Kg2 Qd5+

  29. Kg1 Qd1+

  30. Kh2 Rf6

  31. Rb2 Qf1

  32. Ree2 Rc5

  33. Qa8+ Kh7

  34. f4 d5

  35. Re8 Rb5

  36. Rxb5 Qf2+

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy Feeling Time Pressure Too

Humpy’s starting to feel the time pressure too, and it shows, she pushes her d-pawn from the seventh rank to the fifth, a slight inaccuracy that hands Divya a small edge, according to the engine.

But just as things start to tilt in her favour, Divya plays Re8, a move that lets the advantage slip. The engine flattens the evaluation back to equality, momentum briefly shifted, but we’re back to level terms.

Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Rook Sacrifice Shakes Things Up

Divya accepts Humpy’s bold rook sacrifice, cracking open the position and giving Humpy a fresh chance to force a draw. It’s a high-stakes moment, one that could shift the momentum yet again.

Game 1 Ends In A Draw

This time, Divya chooses the safer path, accepting a draw by threefold repetition. After a tense, topsy-turvy battle full of sharp lines, narrow escapes, and missed chances on both sides, the first game of the FIDE Women’s World Cup final ends with honours even.

It’s all square between India’s Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, the final is still wide open.

All the Moves From Game 1

  1. d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy)

  2. c4 dxc4

  3. e4 e5

  4. Nf3 Bb4+

  5. Nc3 Nf6

  6. Nxe5 b5

  7. Be2 Bb7

  8. O-O Bxc3

  9. bxc3 Nxe4

  10. Ba3 Nd6

  11. Bf3 Qc8

  12. Nxc4 bxc4

  13. Re1+ Kf8

  14. Bxb7 Qxb7

  15. Qe2 Nc6

  16. d5 h5

  17. Rab1 Qa6

  18. Bxd6+ cxd6

  19. dxc6 Qxc6

  20. Rb4 Rc8

  21. Qe7+ Kg8

  22. Qxa7 Rh6

  23. h4 Rg6

  24. g3 Qf3

  25. Re3 Qd1+

  26. Kg2 Qd5+

  27. Kg1 Qd1+

  28. Kg2 Qd5+

  29. Kg1 Qd1+

  30. Kh2 Rf6

  31. Rb2 Qf1

  32. Ree2 Rc5

  33. Qa8+ Kh7

  34. f4 d5

  35. Re8 Rb5

  36. Rxb5 Qf2+

  37. Kh3 Qf1+

  38. Kh2 Qf2+

  39. Kh3 Qf1+

  40. Kh3 Qf1+

  41. Kh2 Qf2+

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap from Game 1. We’ll be back with another live blog for Game 2, until then, goodbye and take care.

Published At:
