Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Highlights, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy Seals Draw, All Eyes On Game 2

26 Jul 2025, 03:19:44 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Greetings! Welcome and thank you for joining us for what will no doubt be a match to remember in Indian chess history. Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh have guaranteed a first-time Indian winner at the Women's Chess World Cup, and will lock horns for the title over two rounds. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from Game 1.

26 Jul 2025, 03:58:46 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match starts at around 4:45pm IST. Live streaming for the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup final between Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy will start at 4:30pm IST on the FIDE chess YouTube channel. The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

26 Jul 2025, 04:30:39 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Road To Final Deshmukh beat compatriot Harika Dronavalli 3-1 in the quarter-finals before battling past China's Tan Zhongyi 1.5-0.5 in the semis. As for Humpy, she overcame Chinese opponents in the last eight as well as last four stage: first Yuxin Song by a 1.5-0.5 margin, then Lei Tingjie 5-3.

26 Jul 2025, 04:50:50 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: Queen's Gambit Opening Game 1 gets underway. Humpy is playing with black pieces, which means Deshmukh starts off. The 19-year-old goes with a Queen's Gambit opening, and the senior pro accepts it.

26 Jul 2025, 04:59:42 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup: First Six Moves Here are the first six moves by each player (Deshmukh, then Humpy): d4 d5 c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5

26 Jul 2025, 05:05:17 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: First 8 Moves d4 d5 c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O

26 Jul 2025, 05:29:20 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Castles Early Divya tucks her king away safely with kingside castling. 8. 0-0 done and dusted. That’s a major milestone in the early game, especially in this sharp line of the Queen’s Gambit Accepted where the centre is still wide open and both players are jostling for control. It’s a sensible, get-out-of-trouble-early kind of move. Humpy had just dropped back with, Bb7, a little too safe, maybe, and now Divya has nudged ahead in the race to finish development.

26 Jul 2025, 05:29:20 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy In Deep Think Divya’s chair is empty for now, she’s stepped away after a confident start, leaving the board with a 15-minute lead on the clock. That alone speaks volumes. While she’s been blitzing through the early moves, Humpy remains seated, chin resting on hand, deep in calculation. We’re only eight moves in, but the position is already razor-sharp, and time management could become a decisive factor later. So far, Divya’s smooth pace suggests she’s walking on home prep. Humpy, meanwhile, is taking no chances, double-checking every critical line before committing. But we all know that's just her style.

26 Jul 2025, 05:33:25 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Wait Is Over We’ve just had a big exchange in the centre. Humpy takes on c3 with her bishop, and after Divya recaptures with the b-pawn, Humpy immediately jumps in with Nxe4, grabbing the central pawn and challenging White's control. That’s the first real punch from Humpy today. Divya still has a lead on the clock and her king is tucked away, but she’s got to react now. The queenside structure’s a bit loose, and Humpy’s knight is sitting pretty in the centre. Tension is building, the game is on.

26 Jul 2025, 05:33:52 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 - d5 c4 - dxc4 e4 - e5 Nf3 - Bb4+ Nc3 - Nf6 Nxe5 - b5 Be2 - Bb7 O-O - Bxc3 bxc3 - Nxe4

26 Jul 2025, 05:39:36 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Takes Her Time The roles have flipped. After that sharp Nxe4 from Humpy, it’s Divya who’s deep in thought now, eyes fixed on the board, calculating her response. Meanwhile, Humpy’s out of her chair, looking relaxed after landing the first tactical shot of the game. Divya’s got to figure out how to deal with that central knight and the slightly messy queenside pawns. Is there a clean way to regain control, or will she have to concede some ground to keep the position stable?

26 Jul 2025, 06:00:23 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Makes 10th Move d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3

26 Jul 2025, 06:01:50 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Finds Ba3 After 27 Minutes After a long think, 27 minutes on the clock, Divya plays the engine-approved Ba3. It’s precise, it’s thematic, but it comes at a cost. Her earlier time advantage is gone. Humpy’s turn now, and she’s got a decision to make.

26 Jul 2025, 06:08:44 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Gains Edge Humpy responds to Ba3 by retreating her knight, a cautious move aimed at covering the dark-square diagonal and neutralising Divya’s bishop. But the engines are unimpressed. The evaluation bar ticks upward in White’s favour, and Humpy’s accuracy takes a dip. It’s a small but significant shift, Divya now has the upper hand on both the board and the bar.

26 Jul 2025, 06:11:26 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6

26 Jul 2025, 06:18:58 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Makes 11th Move No hesitation this time, Divya quickly finds the best move, sliding her bishop to f3 to tighten the grip on Humpy’s queenside. The pressure’s mounting, and Humpy responds by shifting her queen across to defend the bishop. Solid, but reactive, it’s Divya who’s steering the game right now.

26 Jul 2025, 06:26:39 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4

26 Jul 2025, 06:37:49 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Blunder Or Just Bold? That looked dicey, Divya goes for 12. Nxc4, but it might be a slip. Humpy wastes no time, snapping back with 12. bxc4 to immediately restore material balance. More than that, it shores up her control in the centre. Calm, clinical, and experienced, Humpy’s response puts the pressure right back on Divya.

26 Jul 2025, 06:46:52 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4 Re1+ Kf8

26 Jul 2025, 06:57:31 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Some Fast Moves d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4 Re1+ Kf8 Bxb7 Qxb7 Qe2 Nc6 d5 h5

26 Jul 2025, 07:00:44 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Strikes With d5 Divya pushes 16. d5, a sharp and aggressive thrust aimed at cracking open the centre while Humpy’s king remains uncastled. It’s a bold attempt to seize the initiative in a tense, dynamic position. But Humpy keeps her cool and answers with a classy, h5, holding her ground and hinting at counterplay of her own. This one’s heating up fast.

26 Jul 2025, 07:05:05 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Clock Ticking For Divya As Time Pressure Looms Divya’s down to 19 minutes, and we all know the clock hasn’t always been her friend in tense endgames. With 24 moves still to make before the time control kicks in, she’s got to juggle speed and precision, not an easy balance in such a sharp position. Humpy, meanwhile, sits comfortably with 40 minutes and no urgency.

26 Jul 2025, 07:18:18 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4 Re1+ Kf8 Bxb7 Qxb7 Qe2 Nc6 d5 h5 Rab1 Qa6 Bxd6+ cxd6 dxc6 Qxc6 Rb4

26 Jul 2025, 07:31:02 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy Is Taking Time Divya challenges the rook on b4 with her own rook, prompting a long think from Humpy. With her time advantage, Humpy can afford a few minutes here.

26 Jul 2025, 07:37:35 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: FYI In case you’re wondering, the time control for classical games at the World Cup gives each player 90 minutes for the first 40 moves. Once they hit move 40, they get an additional 30 minutes for the rest of the game. On top of that, there’s a 30-second increment added after every move right from the beginning. So while it’s a long format, managing time remains crucial, especially in sharp, tactical battles like this one.

26 Jul 2025, 07:49:16 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4 Re1+ Kf8 Bxb7 Qxb7 Qe2 Nc6 d5 h5 Rab1 Qa6 Bxd6+ cxd6 dxc6 Qxc6 Rb4 Rc8 Qe7+ Kg8 Qxa7 Rh6 h4

26 Jul 2025, 07:50:04 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Third-Place Playoff Ends Early The third-place clash between Lei Tingjie and Tan Zhongyi wraps up quietly, as the players agree to a draw after just 34 moves. A short, peaceful end to their campaign.

26 Jul 2025, 08:04:59 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4 Re1+ Kf8 Bxb7 Qxb7 Qe2 Nc6 d5 h5 Rab1 Qa6 Bxd6+ cxd6 dxc6 Qxc6 Rb4 Rc8 Qe7+ Kg8 Qxa7 Rh6 h4 Rg6 g3 Qf3 Re3 Qd1+ Kg2 Qd5+ Kg1 Qd1+ Kg2 Qd5+ Kg1 Qd1+

26 Jul 2025, 08:06:12 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Divya Says No To Repetition Draw Big moment, Divya turns down the chance to repeat moves and claim a draw by threefold repetition. Instead, she sidesteps the sequence and calmly plays Kh2. It’s a quiet-looking move, but a bold message: she’s not done fighting yet. Divya wants more than half a point.

26 Jul 2025, 08:13:37 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Moves So Far d4 (Divya Deshmukh) d5 (Koneru Humpy) c4 dxc4 e4 e5 Nf3 Bb4+ Nc3 Nf6 Nxe5 b5 Be2 Bb7 O-O Bxc3 bxc3 Nxe4 Ba3 Nd6 Bf3 Qc8 Nxc4 bxc4 Re1+ Kf8 Bxb7 Qxb7 Qe2 Nc6 d5 h5 Rab1 Qa6 Bxd6+ cxd6 dxc6 Qxc6 Rb4 Rc8 Qe7+ Kg8 Qxa7 Rh6 h4 Rg6 g3 Qf3 Re3 Qd1+ Kg2 Qd5+ Kg1 Qd1+ Kg2 Qd5+ Kg1 Qd1+ Kh2 Rf6 Rb2 Qf1 Ree2 Rc5 Qa8+ Kh7 f4 d5 Re8 Rb5 Rxb5 Qf2+

26 Jul 2025, 08:19:47 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Humpy Feeling Time Pressure Too Humpy’s starting to feel the time pressure too, and it shows, she pushes her d-pawn from the seventh rank to the fifth, a slight inaccuracy that hands Divya a small edge, according to the engine. But just as things start to tilt in her favour, Divya plays Re8, a move that lets the advantage slip. The engine flattens the evaluation back to equality, momentum briefly shifted, but we’re back to level terms.

26 Jul 2025, 08:22:52 pm IST Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy Live Updates, FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final: Rook Sacrifice Shakes Things Up Divya accepts Humpy’s bold rook sacrifice, cracking open the position and giving Humpy a fresh chance to force a draw. It’s a high-stakes moment, one that could shift the momentum yet again.

26 Jul 2025, 08:26:13 pm IST Game 1 Ends In A Draw This time, Divya chooses the safer path, accepting a draw by threefold repetition. After a tense, topsy-turvy battle full of sharp lines, narrow escapes, and missed chances on both sides, the first game of the FIDE Women’s World Cup final ends with honours even. It’s all square between India’s Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, the final is still wide open.

