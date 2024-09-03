Deepthi Jeevanji In Women's 400m T20 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Clocks 55.82 To Clinch Bronze Medal

Deepthi Jeevanji Women's 400m T20 Final Highlights
Welcome to the highlights of the women's 400m T20 final at the Paris Paralympics. After getting off the blocks in real good fashion, Deepthi could not finish it on a high note as she ended third with 55.82 secs, 0.164 secs more than the gold medallist Yulia Shuliar of Ukraine. However, her great run in the final helped India win their 16th medal at the Paris Paralympics.
Paris Paralympics: When In The Women's 400m T20 Final?
Paris Paralympics: Deepthi In Finals Action Soon!
We are under 20 minutes away from the start of the women's 400m T20 final at the Paralympic Games in Paris. India's Deepthi qualifed after finishing first in yesterday's heat with a time of 55.45
Deepthi Jeevanji: Did You Know?
India's track and field para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji (55.07 sec) has the world's second fastest time in the women's 400m T20 category.
Deepthi Jeevanji Live Women's 400m T20 Final
Deepthi has had a brilliant last two years as she broke the Asian record to win gold at the 2023 Para Asian Games, and then won gold again at the 2024 World Championships after breaking the world record. She will be very hopeful of a gold here.
Deepthi Jeevanji Live Women's 400m T20 Final Live
Deepthi, running on lane 7, clocked 55.82 and is a bronze medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Deepthi Jeevanji Live Women's 400m T20 Final Live
After getting in a good start, controlling her pace, she went past Brenna Clack into second in the second bend. As she hit her next gear, it was sheer magic from Yulia Shuliar on lane 8 who won gold, while Ayser Onder, who broke the Indian’s World Record last evening, settled for silver.
Deepthi Jeevanji Live Women's 400m T20 Final Live
The women's 400m T20 final in numbers
Yulia Shuliar (UKR) - 55.16
Ayser Onder (TUR) - 55.23
Deepthi Jeevanji (IND) - 55.82
Deepthi Jeevanji Live Women's 400m T20 Final Live
After getting off the blocks in real good fashion, Deepthi could not finish it on a high note as she finished third with 55.82 secs, 0.164 secs more than the gold medallist Yulia Shuliar of Ukraine. However, her great run in the final helped India win their 16th medal at the Paris Paralympics.
And That's It From Us For Now
Thank you so much for joining our coverage for the women's 400m T20 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Keep following, and until next time, goodbye!