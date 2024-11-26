D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will look to make a comeback after paying dearly for unwarranted complications in the middle game, allowing defending champion Ding Liren of China to clinch game 1 of the World Chess Championship on Monday. (Game 1 Highlights | Streaming | More Sports News)
The 18-year-old Gukesh, who is the youngest ever challenger for the world championship crown, came up with an early surprise in the opening by pushing his king pawn forward. It's a move that symbolises attacking intentions and the Chinese chose the French defense to combat the situation.
The line chosen by Gukesh was similar to what the legendary Viswanathan Anand picked in his first world championship-winning contest against Alexei Shirov of Spain in 2001.
The 32-year-old Chinese displayed peak form after that as Gukesh's middle game crumbled. The classical game lasted 42 moves.
Speaking after game 1, Gukesh said he was nervous at the start.
"Of course I was nervous but once I started playing, I calmed down but then the momentum kind of slipped," said the Chennai-lad.
When and where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match be played?
The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be played between November 25 and December 13 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. The game 2 begins at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match on TV and online?
The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be live streamed on FIDE (international chess federation)'s social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), as well as the social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) of chess.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.