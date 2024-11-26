Other Sports

D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2

Watch every move from game 2 between Indian teenage chess sensation D Gukesh and Chinese world champion Ding Liren as the Indian GM looks to fightback at the World Chess Championship in Singapore

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
D-Gukesh-Ding-Liren-Chess-X-Photo
D Gukesh (left) with his Chinese opponent Ding Liren at the game 1 of the World Chess Championships. Photo: FIDE
info_icon

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will look to make a comeback after paying dearly for unwarranted complications in the middle game, allowing defending champion Ding Liren of China to clinch game 1 of the World Chess Championship on Monday. (Game 1 Highlights | Streaming | More Sports News)

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who is the youngest ever challenger for the world championship crown, came up with an early surprise in the opening by pushing his king pawn forward. It's a move that symbolises attacking intentions and the Chinese chose the French defense to combat the situation.

The line chosen by Gukesh was similar to what the legendary Viswanathan Anand picked in his first world championship-winning contest against Alexei Shirov of Spain in 2001.

The 32-year-old Chinese displayed peak form after that as Gukesh's middle game crumbled. The classical game lasted 42 moves.

Speaking after game 1, Gukesh said he was nervous at the start.

"Of course I was nervous but once I started playing, I calmed down but then the momentum kind of slipped," said the Chennai-lad.

Watch the D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Game 2, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Right Here

When and where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match be played?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be played between November 25 and December 13 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. The game 2 begins at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match on TV and online?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 match will be live streamed on FIDE (international chess federation)'s social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), as well as the social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) of chess.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Stone-Pelting Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Is Denied Entry To Udaipur City Palace
  2. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  3. Union Cabinet Announces PAN 2.0 Project To Advance Digital Experience Of Taxpayers
  4. Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas
  5. Ajit Pawar Teases MLA Nephew Over Narrow Poll Victory, BJP Rival Suspects 'Conspiracy'
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  3. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  4. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  5. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Highlights: Baroda Beat Uttarakhand By 5 Wickets, Bengal Seal 8-Wicket Win Over Hyderabad
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs