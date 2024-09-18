Other Sports

Chess Olympiad 2024: Some Teams Had To Change Hotels Due To Budapest Floods, Says Susan Polgar

Susan Polgar, one of the most celebrated chess players in the world, took to her social media and reported heavy floods that hit Budapest now has affected the Chess Olympiad 2024

Members of India 'B' Team in the Open Section during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Photo: File
Susan Polgar, one of the most celebrated chess players in the world, took to her social media and reported heavy floods that hit Budapest now has affected the Chess Olympiad 2024. (More Sports News)

“Oh no! My hometown Budapest is flooding!  The streets by the Danube river are completely flooded. I was told that some teams had to change hotels due to “Force Majeure,” Susan Polgar wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter)

“It does not effect the playing venue at all. But I am told some teams that stay on Margaret Island have to move because buses cannot get to them,” she added. 

One of the players who has been affected is the Chinese Grand Master, Ding Liren, who had to change his hotel, according to Chessdom.

This might have had a major say in his decision to not play India’s D Gukesh in the seventh round clash at the Olympiad. 

Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa (left) and Arjun Erigaisi at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. - X/International Chess Federation
India Vs China, Chess Olympiad: D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Clash On Cards - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After six consecutive wins, the Indian men’s and women’s teams take on China and Georgia respectively in the seventh round of the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad, and will be aiming to take their first gold medals at the event.

