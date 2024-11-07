Other Sports

Chennai Chess Grand Masters: Arjun Erigaisi Jumps To World No. 2 After Win Over Alexey Sarana

Arjun Erigaisi is jointly leading the Masters category alongside Amin Tabatabaei after three rounds. The 21-year-old has also reclaimed his 2,800 Elo rating with the result

Arjun Erigaisi third round of Chennai Chess Grand Masters.
India's Arjun Erigaisi in action during the third round of Chennai Chess Grand Masters. Photo: Special Arrangement
India's Arjun Erigaisi leapfrogged to second place in the world chess rankings thanks to his victory over Alexey Sarana in the Chennai Grand Masters 2024 on Thursday. (More Chess News)

He is jointly leading the Masters category alongside Amin Tabatabaei after three rounds.

Starting with the black pieces, Arjun reacted to Sarana’s Queen's Pawn Opening as he engaged him in the Indian Game before swiftly going for an East Indian Defense.

Arjun Erigaisi in action on Day 1 of the Chennai Chess Grand Masters. - Special Arrangement
Chennai Chess Grand Masters: Erigaisi Battles Past Gujrathi In Marathon Opener

BY PTI

Both players knocked off their kings early in the tie while remaining locked in an intense battle before Arjun earned the upper hand, converting it into his competition's second win.

As a result, the 21-year-old has reclaimed his 2,800 ELO rating, going past Fabiano Caruana to take the second place in the world rankings.

Also in Round 3 of the Masters category, Amin Tabatabaei caused a big upset as he beat French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with his unique tactical precision.

In the meantime, Levon Aronian came up with a dominant victory over Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, asserting his presence in the event.

Vidit Gujrathi was part of the five-member Indian men's team that won a historic gold in the open category of the recent Olympiad in Budapest - Instagram/ @viditchess
Vidit Gujrathi Opens Up On Overcoming Mid-career Slump, Content Creation And Much More

BY Gaurav Thakur

India's Vidit Gujrathi brushed aside his consecutive defeats with a gritty yet tactical draw against local favourite Aravindh Chithambaram.

Also, Pranav V continued his outstanding streak in the Challengers category, producing his third straight success by beating Karthikeyan Murali.

At the same time, Pranesh M defeated Vaishali Rameshbabu to strengthen his position.

However, a hard-fought fixture between Raunak Sadhwani and Leon Mendonca ended in a draw, as did the Harika Dronavalli-Abhimanyu Puranik clash.

After Round 3, Arjun and Tabatabaei jointly lead the Masters category with 2.5 points, with Aronian in third, 0.5 points behind.

Pranav is at the top of the chart in the Challengers category, with 3.0 points, having prevailed in all three of his engagements so far.

